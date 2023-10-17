Home

Amazon Great Festival Sale 2023: Get Up To 80% Off On Amazon Basics Bluetooth Wireless Earphones Starting At Rs 349

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023- Find Exclusive Deals On Amazon Basics Earphones Starting at Rs 349

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Looking for a budget-friendly Bluetooth neckband? Now is the best time to shop on Amazon. The company has displayed some of the best-rated Bluetooth wireless earphones. We bring the best in sound quality, ergonomic design, and long-lasting battery life by Amazon Basics. Get these earphones at a special price starting at Rs 349. Shop now before you miss out on the deals exclusive on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale. Buyers can also get an instant 10 per cent discount on using SBI banking cards.

Buy Amazon Basics Bluetooth at a special offer displayed on Amazon Sale.

at a special offer displayed on Amazon Sale. This earphone can give you a long playback time of 42 hours and can be fully charged in 1 hour and 30 minutes.

With instant pair technology connect these earphones to any Android and iOS device

The earphones feature a 10 mm driver perfect for everyday listening with crystal clear sounds.

The wireless earphone also offers a Gfoogle voice assistance that makes sure to play and pause music, calls, and adjusts the volume.

Buy the Amazon Basics Bluetooth Bluetooth neckband at a special price of Rs 569 You may like to read

Buy Amazon Basics – Ear Bluetooth 5.0 at Amazon Sale.

at Amazon Sale. These earphones can be used for more than 24 hours, with their long-lasting battery.

The earphones offer a playback time of 30 hours.

The Amazon Basics wireless earphones have a certified IPX6 rating that is water and sweat-resistant.

Buy the

Amazon Basics – Ear Bluetooth 5.0 neckband at special price at just Rs 499

Buy the Amazon Basics in-Ear Bluetooth for a great audio experience displayed at Amazon Sale.

for a great audio experience displayed at Amazon Sale. It has a playback time of 13 hours with a long-lasting battery life.

These earphones have touch control and a voice assistant that allows you to make calls.

The latest version of Bluetooth 5.0 is embedded for uninterrupted listening with a range of 10 meters.

Buy the Amazon Basics in-Ear Bluetooth at an unbeatable price of Rs 399

Buy Amazon Basics in-Ear Bluetooth displayed at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

displayed at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. This Bluetooth neckband comes with 30 hours of playtime and it stays in place even during rigorous physical activities.

You can easily adjust the volume, manage calls, and get along with voice assistants on these earphones.

The Amazon Basic Bluetooth Earphones come with a 1-year warranty from the date of purchase.

Upgrade your music experience with Amazon Basics Bluetooth at Rs 499

