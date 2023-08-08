Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale Ends Tonight: Get Up To 75% Off On Computer Accessories

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale Ends Tonight: Get Up To 75 Per Cent Off On Computer Accessories
Amazon Great Freedom Sale is about to end. Elevate you tech game with up to 75% off on computer and accessories
The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is ending today. Hurry up and try not to miss this opportunity to get the best deals on computer accessories. Experience massive discount offers of up to 75% off on PCs, Keyboards, mouses and more from renowned brands like Lenovo, LG, Samsung and more. Don’t miss out on this golden opportunity to upgrade your workstation with amazing computer accessories. Check out these incredible deals and enjoy shopping
LG 24 inches Full HD LCD Monitor
- Offering 24-inch Full HD display with colour-calibrated IPS monitor
- This monitor comes with an in-built 5w dual channel speaker with Maxx Audio
- This device has versatile connectivity with Dual HDMI, D-Sub, headphone out, and audio in
- Its 3 sides virtually borderless screen design gives it a sleek look
- The desktop incorporates various gaming features like 1ms MBR, 75 Hz, Radeon free sync, DAS mode, black stabilizer
Zebronics HAZE Wireless mouse
- This Zebronics wireless mouse f is perfect for Office use, Student use and everyday desktop purposes
- It offers various smart features like 1200 DPI, easy and effortless control, Comfortable for editing, documentation, and other regular use cases.
- This device comes with an advanced optical sensor and 3 button control
- It has energy saving mode for better performance and enhanced battery life
Logitech K380 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard
- The all-new Logitech wireless keyboard can pair up to 3 devices at once.
- This lightweight, small-sized Bluetooth keyboard gives you full functionality and great performance.
- The batteries can you a guaranteed 2 years life for this Bluetooth keyboard.
- This universal wireless keyboard is adaptable for Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, Android, iOS or AppleTV.
Amazon Basics Portable Multimedia Speaker
- Amazon Basics is a 2-inch stylish yet highly portable speaker that delivers crisp & clear sound
- It is powered by a 2.0 USB with AUX-connectivity
- This device features an Output power of 6W.
- The speakers have a frequency response of 90 Hz-20 kHz
- It has a 3.5 mm audio input
- Experience crystal-clear sound quality and deep bass
- It comes in a small size and is easy to carry anywhere
Samsung 27-inch LCD M5 FHD Smart Monitor
- Experience colour vividness and clarity across the screen with a full HD display
- It is a perfect entertainment unit with built-in OTT apps such as Netflix, YouTube and more,
- It gives you access to control your PC remotely or work PC-free with embedded productivity apps.
- You can easily search your favourite content with your mouse and keyboard control
- It gives you the ability to connect Apple devices to a Smart monitor and view on a bigger screen
- You can control all in-home devices with Samsung smart things and voice assistant feature
