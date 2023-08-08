Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale Ends Tonight: Get Up To 75 Per Cent Off On Computer Accessories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale Ends Tonight: Get Up To 75% Off On Computer Accessories

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is ending today. Hurry up and try not to miss this opportunity to get the best deals on computer accessories. Experience massive discount offers of up to 75% off on PCs, Keyboards, mouses and more from renowned brands like Lenovo, LG, Samsung and more. Don’t miss out on this golden opportunity to upgrade your workstation with amazing computer accessories. Check out these incredible deals and enjoy shopping

Offering 24-inch Full HD display with colour-calibrated IPS monitor

This monitor comes with an in-built 5w dual channel speaker with Maxx Audio

This device has versatile connectivity with Dual HDMI, D-Sub, headphone out, and audio in

Its 3 sides virtually borderless screen design gives it a sleek look

The desktop incorporates various gaming features like 1ms MBR, 75 Hz, Radeon free sync, DAS mode, black stabilizer

This Zebronics w ireless mouse f is perfect for Office use, Student use and everyday desktop purposes

It offers various smart features like 1200 DPI, easy and effortless control, Comfortable for editing, documentation, and other regular use cases.

This device comes with an advanced optical sensor and 3 button control

It has energy saving mode for better performance and enhanced battery life

The all-new Logitech wireless keyboard can pair up to 3 devices at once.

This lightweight, small-sized Bluetooth keyboard gives you full functionality and great performance.

The batteries can you a guaranteed 2 years life for this Bluetooth keyboard.

This universal wireless keyboard is adaptable for Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, Android, iOS or AppleTV.

Amazon Basics is a 2-inch stylish yet highly portable speaker that delivers crisp & clear sound

It is powered by a 2.0 USB with AUX-connectivity

This device features an Output power of 6W.

The speakers have a frequency response of 90 Hz-20 kHz

It has a 3.5 mm audio input

Experience crystal-clear sound quality and deep bass

It comes in a small size and is easy to carry anywhere

Experience colour vividness and clarity across the screen with a full HD display

It is a perfect entertainment unit with built-in OTT apps such as Netflix, YouTube and more,

It gives you access to control your PC remotely or work PC-free with embedded productivity apps.

You can easily search your favourite content with your mouse and keyboard control

It gives you the ability to connect Apple devices to a Smart monitor and view on a bigger screen

You can control all in-home devices with Samsung smart things and voice assistant feature

