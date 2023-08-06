Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: Top Deals On Best Selling Power Banks

Amazon Great Freedom Festival is live and offers amazing discounts on top-selling gadgets, electronics, groceries, fashion, and much more. Amazon is also offering up to 75 percent discounts on best-selling power banks as part of its annual freedom festival sale. So, if you are looking to buy one for some extra juice for your handheld gadgets like laptops and mobile phones, check out some of the options we have hand picked for you:

Weighing just 247 grams, this slim and light 10,000 mAh power bank can fully charge two devices with a 5,000 mAh battery. The Redmi power bank comes with two USB output ports including a USB type-C as well as a micro USB port for output and fast charging. The device is temperature resistant, comes with short circuit protection, and 12-layer advanced circuit chip protection. The power bank provides two-way 10W fast charging so you can charge your devices in super quick time.

The Mi 18W power bank is another solid option, offering 18W fast charging via its two USB type-C and micro USB ports. The 10,000 mAh power brick can charge two devices at the same time and comes equipped with an LED indicator which shows how much juice is left in the power bank. The build quality is top notch as the outer case is made of aluminium alloy which can easily survive everyday wear and tear as well as the occasional drops and bumps.

The power bank also comes with a low-power charging mode for smart bands, smartwatches, and Bluetooth headsets. This mode can be activated by double pressing the power button on the power bank.

At 340 grams, the Syska 10,000mAh power bank is certainly on the heavier side, however, the sturdy device claims to provide 40 hours of battery time when fully charged, which takes a good 6 hours. The Syska power bank can simultaneously charge two devices and comes equipped with an emergency flash light which can last up to 5 hours on a full charge. It also has an LED indicator to reflect the power level.

The Amazon power bank is another great option if you are looking for a high-capacity power bank to power your daily devices on the go. Amazon is offering a massive 52 per cent discount on the power bank which comes with 20,000mAh capacity and offers 22.5W fast charging through its USB type-C and type-C+ ports.

The power bank is equipped with two input and three output ports and has a BIS-certified four-layer protection to prevent short circuits and overcharging.

Last but not least is the Ptron Dynamo, a massive 20,000 mAh capacity power bank which can fast charge your devices at 22.5Watts. Weighing a little less than 400 grams, the hefty power bank comes with three charging output ports and two charging inputs. It also has an LED indicator which shows how much power is left in the tank.

