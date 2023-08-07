Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Check Deals on Best Camera Phones Under Rs11,000

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival is going to end on August 8. Now is the time to upgrade your smartphone to next level. As Amazon guarantees discount offers offers on best camera devices. Grab yours now!

Buy Budget Friendly Camera Phones Available on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Planning to buy a new smartphone with the best camera? Now is the best time you can buy smartphones that come loaded with the best cameras combined with the latest technology. Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival Sale is offering budget-friendly camera phones you can find under Rs 11, 000 from top brands like Redmi, Realme, Samsung, and Techno Spark.

Here’s a list of the best affordable camera phones available on Amazon sale. Go and Buy now during Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival Sale.

Realme Narzo N53 is a powerhouse and comes boats a 6.74-inch (17.13 cm) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate LCD display and an all-day battery of 5000 mAH. That runs efficiently on Android 13.0 powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset.

It comes in two variants:4GB RAM and storage of 64GB and 6GB RAM and storage of 128 GB, equipped with a 3.5 mm jack and compatible with all bandwidths (2G, 3G, 4G, and LTE).

This smartphone is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear primary AI camera, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera, it captures ‘next-level details’.

The Realme Narzo N53 has a Type-C charging of 33 watts SUPERVOOC charging technology.

Buy Realme Narzo N53 at just Rs10,999

Techno Spark- 9 boasts a 6.60 inches display (‎16.66cm) with a 90Hz refresh rate. This smartphone can give you an all-day battery of 5000 mAH. Running smoothly on Hi Os 8.6 based on Android 12 powered by MediaTek G-37 Octa Core Processor.

It comes in a single variant of 4GB RAM and storage of 64GB expandable up to 512 GB and compatible with all bandwidths (2G, 3G, 4G, and LTE.)

Equipped with a 13-megapixel AI Enhanced Dual Rear Camera with an F1.85 aperture and an 8-megapixel front flash selfie camera. This smartphone can capture crisp details and vivid pictures.

Buy Techno Spark 9 at just Rs7,099

The Realme Narzo 50A smartphone features a 6.50 inches display (16.51 cm) with a 60Hz refresh-rate HD Plus display and a battery capacity of 6000 mAH. Running on Realme UI based on Android 11.0. This smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 Octa-core processor.

It comes in two variants:4GB RAM and storage of 64GB and 4GB RAM and storage of 128 GB, equipped with a 3.5 mm jack, and is compatible with all bandwidths 2G, 3G, 4G, and LTE.

The Real Me Narzo 50 A boasts a 50-megapixel Triple Rear AI camera, sporting a 2-megapixel Portrait and macro lens and an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera, which is capable of capturing great pictures in low-light and colour contrasting images. It can be charged with a Type-C charging port with an 18 Watt quick reverse charging technology.

Buy the Realme Narzo 50A at just Rs10,499

Techno Spark- 9T has a 6.60 inches display(‎16.71 cm). with It has a 60Hz refresh-rate panel, a Full HD+ display and a powerful battery of 5000 mAH that can last all day. It runs smoothly on Hi Os 7.6 based on Android 11 powered by a MediaTek Helio G-35 Octa Core Processor.

It is available in single variant: 4 GB of RAM and storage of 64 GB, expandable up to 512 GB, equipped with a 3.5 mm jack and compatible with all bandwidths (2G, 3G, 4G, and LTE).

The Techno Spark 9T has a 50-megapixel Super Night Triple Rear Quadlight camera with an F1.60 large aperture and an 8-megapixel selfie camera, capturing minute details, and amazing low-light photos. The Spark 9T has a Micro-USB charging port and an 18-watt charger.

Buy the Techno Spark 9T at just Rs7,498.

Techno Spark- 10C comes in 6.56-inch (16.71 cm) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Dot notch HD Plus LCD display and a battery backup of 5000 mAH. Running smoothly on Hi Os 7.6 based on Android 11 powered by a MediaTek Helio G-35 Octa Core Processor.

This smartphone comes in a single variant, 8 GB of RAM expandable to 16 GB and storage of 128GB expandable up to 512 GB it also has a 3.5 mm jack and is compatible with all bandwidths 2G, 3G, 4G, and LTE.

The main camera is a 16-megapixel Dual Rear camera with an F1.80 large aperture and an 8-megapixel selfie camera, capturing photos in vivid modes. The Techno Spark 10C comes has a micro-USB charging port and a 10-watt type C charger.

Buy the Techno Spark 10C at just Rs9,999.

Redmi 12C boasts a 6.71 inches (17 cm) display and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display also an HD+ LCD display, and a long-lasting battery capacity of 5000 mAH. Running smoothly on MIUI 13, based on Android 12.0 and powered by Media Tek Helio G-85 Octa Core Processor.

This smartphone comes in a single variant: 6GB RAM expandable up to 11GB (5GB Virtual RAM Extension) and storage of 128GB, also expandable up to 1TB, and compatible with all bandwidths (2G, 3G, 4G, and LTE) it comprises a 3.5mm jack.

The main camera is a 50-megapixel featuring an AI Dual Rear camera that captures ‘trend-worthy photography’, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera that can capture great selfies. This device comes with a micro USB charging port and an adapter.

Buy the Techno Spark 10C at just Rs7,699.

Realme Narzo N55 smartphone comes with a6.72 inches (‎16.51 cm) display. This device also has a 90Hz refresh-rate HD+ LCD display and a battery backup of 5000 mAH. Running on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.0 powered by MediaTek Helio G88 Octa-core Processor

It comes in two variants:4GB RAM with storage of 64GB and 6GB RAM with storage of 128 GB, comprising a 3.5 mm jack. It is compatible with all bandwidths (2G, 3G, 4G, and LTE)

The Realme Narzo N55 boasts a 64+2 megapixel Primary Rear AI camera, with ProLight imaging technology and sporting an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera. The Narzo N55 also has a 33-watt adapter and a Type-C charging port with a SUPER VOOC charging feature.

Buy the Realme Narzo N55 at just Rs10,999.

The Samsung Galaxy M04 smartphone comes in 6.51 inches (‎16.55 cm)display. This device also features an HD+ LCD display and an all-day battery life of 5000 mAH. Running on Android 12.0 powered by MediaTek Helio P35 Octa Core Processor.

It comes in a single variant:4GB RAM (expandable up to 8GB) with a storage of 64GB also expandable up to 1TB. It has a 3.5 mm jack, it is compatible with all bandwidths (2G, 3G, 4G, and LTE).

The Samsung M04 is equipped with a 13-megapixel Dual Rear AI camera that can take crisp photos it also comprises a 5-megapixel front camera which can take great selfies. The Galaxy M04 comes with a 15W charging adapter.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy M04 at just Rs7,099.

