Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 : Explore Latest Deals On Microwave With Exceptional Offers

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Check these exciting offers on top microwave brands on Amazon and get great deals on Samsung, Whirlpool, LG.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Take a look at the best and latest deals on kitchen ovens this Diwali with affordable price and durability from top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool. Get unmatched offers on Microwaves with great capacity and essential features. Get up to 10 percent of instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards. Microwave is a very functional Kitchen appliance which is a must buy for this festive season. Shop on Amazon and enjoy your sizzling food!

Buy the new Samsung 28L featuring at Amazon Sale.

featuring at Amazon Sale. The capacity of 28L is sufficient for a big family to use and it also comes with a 10 years of warranty on ceramic enamel cavity.

It comes with various cooking modes like convection, grill and microwave.

This Samsung product comes with numbers of special features- Auto cook,Ceramic enamel cavity, convection technology and many more.

product comes with numbers of special features- Auto cook,Ceramic enamel cavity, convection technology and many more. It ensures the safety of small children with its child safety lock making it very convenient to use.

Buy the new Samsung 28L at a discounted price of Rs 11,990.

Buy Now

Buy the new LG 21 L Convection Microwave Oven featuring at Amazon Sale.

featuring at Amazon Sale. It has 21L capacity which is suitable for small families and bachelors.

This product comes with quartz heaters to give you more inner space and it prevents your hands from burning making it safer to use.

LG Convection Oven has a lot of special features like self cleaning, defrost, auto cook, control panel, timer and many more.

has a lot of special features like self cleaning, defrost, auto cook, control panel, timer and many more. Buy the new LG 21L Convection Oven at an affordable price of Rs 9,999.

Buy Now

Buy the new LG 32 L Charcoal Microwave Oven featuring at Amazon Sale and get up to 29 per cent off.

featuring at Amazon Sale and get up to 29 per cent off. It has 32L capacity making it perfect for a large family and it also has a 10 years of charcoal lighting heater warranty.

This product comes with 1 glass tray, 1 rotating ring, 1 milk pasteurization, 1 owner’s manual, 1 recipe manual.

It also has a special feature of a charcoal lighting heater for flavourful and healthy cooking.

With 1250 W grill power consumption and 5 microwave power levels it became very easy to operate.

Buy the new LG 32 L Charcoal Microwave Oven at a discounted price of Rs 21,990.

Buy Now

Buy the new Whirlpool 20 L Solo Microwave Oven displayed at Amazon Sale.

displayed at Amazon Sale. This product comes with a standard 20 L capacity along with a superior coated cavity.

Whirlpool solo can be easily operated as it has feather touch control accompanied with LED display.

can be easily operated as it has feather touch control accompanied with LED display. It has 1 year of comprehensive warranty and 2 years of magnetron warranty.

Buy the new Whirlpool 20 L Solo Microwave Oven at a discounted price of Rs 6,290.

Buy Now

