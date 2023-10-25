Home

News

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Buy the Full HD Smart LED TV From The Top Brands Samsung , One Plus And Acer At Amazing Offers

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Buy the Full HD Smart LED TV From The Top Brands Samsung , One Plus And Acer At Amazing Offers

There's an amazing sale going on at the Amazon Great Indian Festival . you can get a great deal on full HD Smart LED TV's don,t miss out.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: There is an amazing sale going on full HD Smart LED TV. You’ll get awesome discounts on television with their cool features only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. This sale is the perfect opportunity to score big discounts on the latest and the greatest full HD smart TVs from the top brands Samsung, OnePlus, and Acer. Get yourself a Full HD Smart LED TV to see the stunning visuals and smart features let’s explore the amazing deals that await you. Buyers can also get an instant 10 percent discount on using SBI banking cards.

Trending Now

Buy the full 43-inch Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV featuring at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 and get up to 46 percent off.

This LED Smart TV comes with 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) and a Refresh rate of 50 Hertz.

It comes with very cool features this smart LED TV supports Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, etc.

Sound quality is 20W with powerful speakers and a dual audio system.

Showcasing 4K ultra HD display, featuring PUR color, Filmmaker mode, and Mega contrast UHD diming for an immersive viewing experience.

This smart LED TV comes with a one-year comprehensive warranty on the product and 1 year additional on the panel provided by the brand from the date of purchase.

Buy the Samsung Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV at a discount price of Rs 28,490.

You may like to read

Buy Now

Buy Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV available at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 and get up to 38 percent off.

This LED Smart TV comes with 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) and a Refresh rate of 60 Hertz.

Sound has an output of 24 w and features Dolby audio with Dolby Atmos decoding.

This smart TV has the OnePlus Connect ecosystem, Google Assistant, and Chromecast, Miracast capabilities.

This smart android LED TV supports apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5, Eros Now, and Oxygen Play.

The manufacturer provides a 1-year comprehensive warranty and an additional 1-year warranty on the panel.

Buy OnePlus (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV at Rs 24,990

Buy Now

Buy the I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV feature at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 and get up to 48 percent off.

and get up to 48 percent off. This Smart LED offers 4K ultra HD (3840 x 2160) clarity, with a refresh rate of 60 hertz and a 178-degree wide viewing angle.

The sound output of 36 watts and features Dolby atmos, and high fidelity speakers, and it has 5 sound modes- Stadium, Standard, Movie, Movie, and Speech.

The manufacturer provides a 1-year comprehensive warranty and an additional 1-year warranty on the panel.

Buy Acer(55 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV at a special price of Rs 30,999

Buy Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.