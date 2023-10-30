Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check Affordable Deals On Computer Mouse Under Rs 1,500

During this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you can purchase a computer mouse for less than Rs 1,500. It's a fantastic opportunity to upgrade your computer accessories within your budget.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: There’s a fantastic sale on computer mouse all for under Rs 1,500. Whether you need a new mouse for work, gaming, or general use, this sale is the perfect place for you with a wide selection of options and you can choose the perfect mouse to suit your needs without breaking the bank. This limited-time offer is your chance to grab the perfect computer mouse for your computer or laptop only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

Buy the Archer Tech Lab Recurve Gaming Mouse features Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

This mouse has the Recurve 300 with thumb rest provides you with extra comfort for those long gaming sessions.

It has a high-performing gaming sensor and gaming sensors with 8 action buttons.

This mouse works with both PCs and Macs. ensuring you’ll always have enough gaming ammo.

It comes in 6 unique colors.

This gaming mouse comes with an 11-month warranty.

Buy the Archer Tech Lab Recurve 300 Wired Gaming Mouse at the special price of Rs 699.

Buy the Kreo Falcon Gaming Mouse featured on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

This gaming mouse comes with 7 programmable buttons to help you ace every game and these buttons can be programmed using the free Kreo Falcon app that’s available with the product.

The Kreo Falcon gaming mouse is a must-have for all professionals and beginner gamers.

The mouse can be ultimate precision and lightning-fast in just a few seconds.

Buy the Kreo Falcon Gaming Mouse at the special price of Rs 1,250

Buy the Redragon Wireless Gaming Mouse feature at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

This gaming mouse has a high-performance sensor and it precise the gameplay in any game.

This is a wireless mouse, so you can win without limits, cables won’t slow down your quick reactions in intense battles.

It comes with 1 rapid-fire button and 2 side macro buttons, this mouse enhances your gaming and working experience.

Buy the Redragon M810 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse at discount price of Rs 1,990

Buy the Archer Tech Lab Recurve Wireless Gaming Mouse feature at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

It has a high transmission braided cable ensuring that there is no lag between your moves and actions.

The Recurve 600 mouse also offers a 1000 Hz polling rate, ensuring smooth gaming performance.

This gaming mouse comes in 8 different unique colour.

Buy the Archer Tech Lab Recurve 600 Wireless Gaming Mouse at the special price of Rs 999.

