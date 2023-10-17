Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check Offers On Headphones from JBL, boAt, Sony And Get Up to 70 Per Cent Off

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023 :Big deals and offers on JBL, Sony, Noise, boAt headphones. Get up to 70 per cent off. No cost EMI and other bank offers are also available.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: If you are looking for headphones with fast charging, longer playtime, noise cancellation, deep bass, the latest Bluetooth 5.0 and many other features that too at an affordable price then Amazon has unleashed amazing discounts on top brands of wireless headphones. buyers can fetch up to 70 percent off and an additional 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards. Experience music like never before with these premium quality headphones featuring on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

Buy the new Sony WH-CH720N featuring at Amazon Sale.

featuring at Amazon Sale. This version of Sony’s headphones is the lightest in the segment.

The headphones have a wireless noise-canceling feature with up to 50-hour battery life and quick charging.

This product takes noise canceling to another level with dual noise sensor technology.

Now immerse yourself in music with hands-free calling, voice assistant adaptive sound control features, and adjustable ambient sound mode.

Buy the new Sony WH-CH720N at a discounted price of Rs 7,988.

Buy the new boAt Nirvana 751 ANC displayed on Amazon Sale.

displayed on Amazon Sale. Get crystal clear sound with 40mm drivers and experience boAt immersive sound.

These headphones come with ASAP charge technology in just 10 minutes of charge and get up to 10 hours of playtime and up to 65 hours in normal playback mode.

boAt Nirvana comes with amazing features like a voice assistant, Bluetooth 5.0v, a mic for calling, an AUX and a 33dB Hybrid ANC.

Buy the new boAt Nirvana 751 ANC at a discounted price of Rs 4,049.

Buy the new JBL Tranz 710BT at Amazon Sale and get a flat 28 percent discount.

at Amazon Sale and get a flat 28 percent discount. Get deep and powerful bass with 40mm drivers and enjoy your music on the go.

Listen to uninterrupted music for up to 50 hours in a charge for 3 minutes with an additional 3 hours of playtime.

These headphones get multi-point connectivity that allows you to connect up to 2 devices at the same time.

This product has vibrant colour options to fit any of your choices.

Buy the new JBL Tranz 710BT at a discounted price of Rs 4,299.

Buy the new boAt Rockerz 558 at Amazon Sale.

at Amazon Sale. It comes with a 50mm driver to enhance the sound quality.

The headphones have an IPX5 that is water and dust-resistant.

boAt Rockerz has a special feature of noise isolation to enjoy hustle-free music experience.

You can connect to the device with two different modes – through Bluetooth and AUX.

Buy the new BoAt Rockerz at a discounted price of Rs 1,999.

Buy the new Noise Two Wireless On-Ear Headphones featuring at Amazon Sale.

featuring at Amazon Sale. The headphones feature a low latency mode of 40ms to remove audio lag and a 40mm driver for an immersive music experience.

This product has advanced 4 playable modes ranging from Bluetooth, AUX, SD Card, and FM.

These headphones get special features like IPX5 water resistance, Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity, and 50 hours of battery life.

Buy the new Noise Two Wireless On-Ear Headphones at a discounted price of Rs 1,999.

