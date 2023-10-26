Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get Up To 60 Percent Off On Top Microwave Brands

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, there's an exciting offer on microwaves ovens with a huge 60 percent discount. This is the perfect opportunity to grab a deal on a microwave for your kitchen. don't miss out on this limited-time sale to save big .

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is offering an incredible 60 percent discount on microwaves. That’s right, you can now buy your favorite microwave at a fraction of its original price. Whether you’re a cooking enthusiast or just looking to upgrade your kitchen, this sale is a golden opportunity to grab a bargain. Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer. Hurry and visit Amazon now to take advantage of this incredible deal. Upgrade your kitchen with a new microwave and save big today. It’s the perfect time to upgrade your cooking game and make your life easier with the brand-new microwave and save big. SBI cardholders get an instant 10 percent discount.

Buy Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave featuring at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

This microwave is suitable for bachelors and small families.

Cooking by using simple one-minute intervals that are easy to set.

The microwave’s automatic heat and defrost settings make sure your food is warmed without changing how it feels or tastes.

This small microwave with a glass plate takes up less room, so you can have more space inside for your things.

Buy the Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave at a discount price of Rs 5,390

Buy the Bajaj 17L microwave feature at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

This microwave has different power level programs.

This Bajaj microwave’s annual energy consumption is 1200 watts.

This microwave comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Buy the Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven at the special offer of Rs 4,490

Buy Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave feature at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

This convection microwave oven can bake, grill, reheat, defrost, and cook food.

This microwave offers special features like various cooking modes like curd making, preheat function, auto cooking, and the option to turn sound on or off.

You get a 1- year warranty on the product and a 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity.

Buy this Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making at a special price of Rs 11,290

Buy the IFB microwave oven is featured on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

This microwave oven is suitable for reheating, melting, and cooking.

IFB microwave ovens provide an excellent warranty with 1 year on the microwave oven and 3 years on the magnetron and cavity.

This microwave offers various features including multi-stage cooking, food defrosting, one-pot meals, and more.

This microwave package includes the microwave oven, a glass turntable, a wire rack, a quick label, and a warranty card.

Buy this IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven at a discount price of Rs 6,490

