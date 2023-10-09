Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Massive Discounts on Laptops Starting at Rs 36,990!

Elevate your festive celebrations with the joy of savings. Don't miss the chance to redefine your computing experience with unbeatable deals, limited-time offers, and special promotions! SBI cardholders get an extra 10% discount.

Amazon Great Indian Festival live now

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Experience the thrill as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 commences, bringing phenomenal discounts on a diverse range of laptops! Brace yourself for a celebration of savings, featuring flash deals, exclusive launches, and bundled offers that promise a multitude of choices. Prepare to transform your wishlist into reality, seizing the opportunity to acquire those awaited gadgets as the virtual doors swing open to a realm of unparalleled deals on HP, ASUS, Acer, and more. Dive into the realm of cutting-edge technology without straining your budget, as laptops from renowned brands flaunt significant price reductions. Amazon stands as the ultimate destination for extraordinary deals, ensuring you don’t miss the chance to own a top-notch laptop at an unmatched price during this time-limited sale! In addition to these incredible deals and offers, SBI credit and debit cardholders get the extra privilege to enjoy a 10% additional discount on all purchases.

Buy the Acer aspire lite featuring a robust Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor with up to 4.50 GHz with 16 GB RAM and upto ‎512 GB memory storage.

This laptop delivers exceptional performance with a 15.6″ full HD LCD display, with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 1920 x 1080 px screen resolution.

Running on the Windows 11 home operating system and equipped with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, the Acer aspire lite ensures seamless performance and impressive graphics.

The Aspire lite is designed ultra-slim with narrow bezels, providing a visually stunning experience.

Stay connected with versatile ports, including one Type-C, two Type-A USB 2.0 ports, and one Type-A USB 3.2 port.

Get an exchange offer upto Rs 11,350 and 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit card and upto 40 per cent off at just Rs 36,990.

Buy the HP 15s which is equipped with the micro-edge 15.6-inch FHD display, with anti-glare features including a 6-core 12th Gen Intel Core i3, with 1920 x 1080 screen resolution.

Experience improved multitasking and ample storage with upgraded 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Dive into crisp, stunning visuals supported by Intel UHD graphics.

This laptop ensures high performance and instant responsiveness with 8 threads and 10MB L3 cache.

Benefit from a long battery life, fast charging from 0% to 50% in 45 mins, and up to 10 hours and 45 mins of video playback for enhanced productivity.

Get an exchange offer upto Rs 11,350 and 10per cent instant discount on SBI credit card and upto 30 per cent off at just Rs 39,990.

Buy the Xiaomi notebook ultra max which is powered by an 11th gen intel tiger lake core i5-11320H processor running at speeds from 3.1 GHz (base) to 4.4 GHz (max).

This laptop boasts 39.62 centimeters IPS display features an impressive 3.2K resolution (3200×2000), 300 nits brightness, and a 16:10 aspect ratio with 100% sRGB and stereo speakers.

Running on Windows 11 Home and equipped with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021, this laptop combines powerful performance with essential productivity software.

The Xiomi’s laptop is offering vivid visuals with 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD.

Get an exchange offer upto Rs 11,350 and 10per cent instant discount on SBI credit card and upto 40 per cent off at just Rs 46,990.

Buy the Lenovo IdeaPad slim laptop that features a powerful 12th Gen Intel i5-1235U processor with 10 cores, offering speeds ranging from 1.3 GHz to 4.4 GHz (P-core) and 0.9 GHz to 3.3 GHz (E-core).

The laptop ensures efficient multitasking with 15.6″ FHD display, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and Bluetooth 5.1 enhancing user experience.

The slim Ideapad comes with 16GB DDR4-3200 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

Running on Windows 11 Home, bundled with Office Home and Student 2021, and offering smart learning features, it’s a versatile device.

The laptop is designed with a thin profile, lightweight build, and offers up to 6 hours of battery life with Rapid Charge.

The HD camera with privacy shutter, Dolby Audio, and various ports contribute to its functionality.

This Lenovo laptop is backed by a 2-year onsite manufacturer warranty.

Get 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit card and upto 50 per cent off at just Rs 51,300.

Buy the ASUS vivobook comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display offering a 60Hz refresh rate, 220nits brightness, and 45 per cent NTSC color gamut for a vibrant visual experience.

The laptop is equipped with Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics, running on Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity and includes pre-installed Office Home and Student 2021.

The thin and light ASUS vivobook features a robust Intel Core i7-12650H Processor, running at 2.3 GHz (up to 4.7 GHz, 10 cores).

With 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD, the laptop ensures smooth multitasking and ample storage.

The design of the lapto is thin and light at 1.99 cm and 1.70 kg, providing up to 6 hours of battery life.

The backlit keyboard, and additional features like a 720p HD camera with a privacy shutter, SonicMaster, and much more making it a versatile and powerful device.

Get an exchange offer upto Rs 11,350 and 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit card and upto 30 per cent off at just Rs 58,990.

