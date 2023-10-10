Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top 5 Unmissable Tech Deals Awaits for Tech Enthusiasts !

Unbeatable deals and daily jaw-dropping discounts await you on a wide array of tech products. Elevate your festive celebrations with the sheer joy of incredible savings. SBI cardholders get an extra 10% discount.

Amazon Great Indian Festival live now

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Creating a buzz of excitement the atmosphere is charged up with anticipation as the Amazon festival commences, unleashing a shopping extravaganza like never before! Get ready for a carnival of savings, with lightning deals, exclusive launches, and bundle offers that will leave you spoilt for choice. Don’t miss the chance to revamp your wishlist and tick off those long-awaited purchases as the virtual doors swing open to a world with unbeatable offers like never before on Apple, Samsung and much more. Take a plunge into the frenzy and seize the fantastic opportunities of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. Furthermore, SBI credit and debit cardholders can relish an extra 10% discount on every purchase, adding to the allure of this spectacular event.

Buy the audio experience with the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) featuring Active Noise Cancellation, effectively reducing unwanted background noise for a focused and undisturbed listening session.

Experience personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, enveloping you in a three-dimensional sound environment with AirPods Pro.

The advanced technology of AirPods Pro includes dual beamforming microphones, an inward-facing microphone, a skin-detecting sensor, a motion-detecting accelerometer, and a speech-detecting accelerometer, ensuring optimal audio quality and control through touch commands.

With up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge these earbuds keep you connected and entertained.

Get upto 10 per cent instant discount with SBI credit card on AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) ​​​​​​​at just Rs 18,499

Buy Now

Buy the superior audio experience with the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, featuring 24-bit Hi-Fi audio.

The advanced Samsung Seamless Codec ensures full 24-bit via the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, delivering uncompromised high-quality sound.

Experience unparalleled comfort with the 15% smaller redesign of the earbuds compared to Buds Pro.

The ergonomically designed earbuds provide a snug fit, enhanced by wind flow technology that reduces ear canal pressure and minimizes noise, ensuring both comfort and clarity.

Take your audio experience to the next level with Intelligent 360 Audio, creating a realistic and immersive sound environment. Enjoy the convenience of extended playtime, with up to 5 hours of continuous use with ANC on and up to 18 hours in the cradle with the Galaxy 2 Pro.

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro operate on Bluetooth v5.3 and boast IPX7 water resistance, making them a reliable choice for your dynamic lifestyle.

Get upto 10 per cent instant discount with SBI credit card on Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro at just Rs 14,990.

Buy Now

Buy the Realme Narzo 50 of 6.6-inch FHD+ display, offering a stunning resolution of 2412 x 1080. The ultra-smooth 120Hz high refresh rate display and a remarkable 90.8% screen-to-body ratio.

The Smartphone boasts an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 gaming processor clocked at an impressive 2.05GHz, ensuring an unparalleled gaming experience.

Paired with a robust Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, this device is your gateway to exceptional graphics and is equipped with Android 11.

The Narzo 50 captures life’s moments in breathtaking detail with the 50MP + 2MP + 2MP AI triple rear camera setup with an impressive 16MP front camera.

Say goodbye to battery anxiety with the massive 5000mAh battery, providing long-lasting power for your daily adventures with Realme Narzo 50.

Experience seamless multitasking with 6GB of RAM and ample storage space of 128GB ROM.

Get upto 10 per cent instant discount with SBI credit card and upto Rs 12,150 off on exchange of Realme Narzo 50 at just Rs 12,899.

Buy Now

Buy the all-new Kindle Paperwhite, featuring a 6.8” display with thinner borders and upto 16 GB storage.

The Kindle comes with adjustable warm light, and 20% faster page turns for an enhanced reading experience.

This Kindle is purpose-built for reading, its flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display simulate real paper, even in sunlight.

With the ability to store thousands of titles and weeks of battery life on a single USB-C charge, it’s designed to keep up with your reading habits.

Enjoy easy-on-the-eyes reading with Kindle anywhere, including its waterproof design.

Immerse yourself in new stories with Kindle, offering unlimited access to over 2 million titles.

This Kindle comes with a 1-year limited warrenty with service included.

Get upto 10 per cent instant discount with SBI credit card and flat 20 per cent off on Kindle Paperwhite at just Rs 11,999.

Buy Now

Buy the Samsung T7, lightning-fast performance which is compatible with various devices such as laptops, gaming consoles, tablets, and smartphones, offering a versatile digital storage capacity of 1TB.

Its special features include IP65 rated water and dust resistance, along with up to a 3-meter drop resistance, ensuring durability in challenging environments.

The T7 is equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface, delivering speeds of up to 10Gbps, this portable storage solution is not only super fast but also backward compatible for seamless connectivity.

Ensure the security of your data with built-in password protection featuring AES 256-bit hardware encryption with Samsung T7 shield.

Get upto 10 per cent instant discount with SBI credit card on Samsung T7 shield of 1TB.

Buy Now

