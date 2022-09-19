Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: American technology giant Apple has cut the price of iPhone 13 by Rs 10,000. The comes days after the company launched iPhone 14 series. To recall, the flagship phone was launched in 2021 with a starting rate of Rs 79,900, the phone now comes with a price tag of ₹69,900. Amazon, the e-commerce platform, has announced a price cut of Rs 4,000 for the smartphone.Also Read - From iPhone 13 To iPhone 12, Get Older Apple iPhones At A Discounted Rates on Amazon, Flipkart | Deets Inside

The handset’s base model with 128GB storage is currently listed at Rs 65,900 on Amazon. The 256GB storage model of Apple iPhone 13 is available at ₹74,900, while the 512GB variant is selling at Rs 99,900. Also Read - Apple CEO Tim Cook Greets First iPhone 14 Buyers at Iconic New York Store

Apple iPhone 13: Here are the specifications