Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: American technology giant Apple has cut the price of iPhone 13 by Rs 10,000. The comes days after the company launched iPhone 14 series. To recall, the flagship phone was launched in 2021 with a starting rate of Rs 79,900, the phone now comes with a price tag of ₹69,900. Amazon, the e-commerce platform, has announced a price cut of Rs 4,000 for the smartphone.
The handset's base model with 128GB storage is currently listed at Rs 65,900 on Amazon. The 256GB storage model of Apple iPhone 13 is available at ₹74,900, while the 512GB variant is selling at Rs 99,900.
Apple iPhone 13: Here are the specifications
- Apple iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display
- The iPhone is packed ceramic shield for protection.
- The handset is powered by Apple A15 Bionic chipset.
- The battery life is claimed of up to 19 hours.
- The smartphone is equipped with a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording.
- On the rear, the phone features a 12MP wide camera and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.
- The device comes with IP68 water resistance design and supports MagSafe accessories for faster wireless charging.
- The interested buyers can also note that a teaser on Amazon web page reveals that Apple iPhone 12 will be available below ₹40,000 in the sale.