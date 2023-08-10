Amazon Rolls Out Prime Big Day Deals Starting From October: Here’s How You Can Become A Prime Member

Amazon has recently announce the Prime Day Deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Don't feel left out now is the right time to buy an Amazon Subscription plan. Here's the full list.

Upcoming Amazon Sale exclusively for Prime members

New Delhi: The e-commerce giant Amazon will offer a slew of exclusive deals for its Prime members in the month of October. Amazon will launch Prime Big Deal Days, a limited shopping experience event, for its Prime customers. The company revealed it through a posting on its official website. Amazon Prime established itself in the Indian markets in 2013 to cater its services across India. Amazon Prime Membership offers an irresistible gateway to a world of entertainment, convenience, and exclusive benefits on Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime Subscription Plan. Here’s the full list;

If you’re on the verge of buying an Amazon Prime Membership: Here’s how you can get it:

Plan Price Monthly Prime (1 month) Rs 299 Quarterly Prime (3 months) Rs 599 Annual Prime(12 months) Rs1499 Annual Prime Lite (12 months) Rs 999

Amazon Prime Monthly Membership:

Amazon has added the 1-month Prime membership which can be availed through select banks only.

Amazon Prime Quarterly Membership:

With Amazon Prime Quarterly Membership you get access to all Amazon Prime benefits for three months at Rs599.

Amazon Prime Yearly Membership:

Amazon also has a Yearly membership which costs Rs 337 less than the Quarterly plan if you plan to use Amazon services regularly. Amazon Prime Yearly Membership costs Rs 1499, with all benefits included.

Amazon Prime Lite (Annual) Membership:

The Lite Membership costs Rs999, you can purchase this membership using any electronic payment gateway, including the option of free one-two day delivery and the option of No- Rush shipping.

Prime Rentals:

Amazon Prime also features exclusive movies and TV shows on a rental basis. The rental varies while some are offered at Rs129, some at Rs110. Stream movies or TV shows, Prime Rentals does not need Amazon Prime Membership.

Benefits Of Becoming A Prime Member:

Free Delivery to eligible addresses:

With Amazon Prime membership, get Free One-Day Delivery, Two-Day Delivery, Scheduled Delivery, and Same Day Delivery.

Discounted Delivery Charges to eligible addresses:

Amazon offers morning delivery, with No Minimum Order Value required for Free Standard Delivery.

Amazon ICICI Bank Credit Card:

Eligible Prime members earn 5% cashback on Amazon. in purchases made. The excluded itinerary is Gift Card purchases.

Prime Reading:

If you’re a bookworm Amazon Prime Reading is for you, find your favourite e-books, comics, and more from the Amazon Reading catalog. Get access to your E-reader or the Free Kindle reading apps for Android, iOS, PC, and macOS.

Amazon Prime Music:

Find unlimited, ad-free access to different Genres, Playlists, Stations, and millions of songs and Albums at no additional cost.

Amazon Prime Video:

Amazon Prime Video is a hallmark of the platform, find unlimited ad-free video streaming of the latest movies, award-winning Amazon Originals, Live sports, and TV shows from India and across the world, Available on Android, iOS.

Prime Early Access and Exclusive Deals:

With Amazon Prime Membership get early access to Lightning deals, Exclusive Lightning Deals, and Deals of the Day for Prime Members.

Prime Advantage:

The exclusive advantage of Prime Membership is that you get NO EMI COST across devices, and categories, with lower monthly installments, and also guaranteed six months of free screen replacements (In case of screen damage) by Acko at no extra cost.

Amazon Family Offers:

Amazon cares for your Family, It orients itself to keep you updated to avail exclusive Family offers, based on the recommendations of ages, and discount coupons as part of their Prime Benefits.

Amazon Gaming offers:

Amazon Prime members get free in-game content, every month which may require you to link your account with third parties as well.

How To Buy Amazon Prime Member Subscription

Getting on board with Amazon Prime Membership is easy. Follow these steps;

Step 1 Register and Login:

Go to Amazon. in and register with your active mobile number or email.

Step 2 Click on Prime Membership:

From the homepage, click on Prime membership, Now select the preferred plans and follow the instructions on the screen to make the payment.

Following these steps will ensure that you have successfully logged in to Amazon Prime membership, with this you also get to avail all the benefits Amazon gives.

