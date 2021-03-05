Mumbai: Mystery in Mukesh Ambani’s house bomb scare case has deepened as Mansukh Hiren, whose Scorpio car was used to plant gelatin sticks and threat letter outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia, has been found dead. Naupada Police recovered Hiren’s body on Friday. Initial inputs suggest that Mansukh Hiren died by suicide. Police officials believe he jumped into the Kalwa creek here in Thane. Also Read - Register Yourself & Family For COVID-19 Vaccine, Reliance Will Bear Cost: Nita Ambani Tells Employees

Naupada police is present on the spot. Cops say it appears to be a case of suicide and further probe is on.