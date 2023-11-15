Home

Ambikapur Assembly Constituency: Can BJP Conquer Congress Stronghold Or Will T. S Singh Deo Retain

The Ambikapur Assembly Constituency is regarded as a stronghold of the Congress with the grand-old party winning the seat 12 times.

In the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections, Congress leader T.S. Singh continued the party's juggernaut in the Ambikapur constituency as he defeated BJP's Anurag Singh Deo.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Located in Surguja district of Ambikapur Chhattisgarh, Ambikapur Assembly Constituency is one of the 90 90 Legislative Assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh. The Ambikapur constituency has long been considered a bastion of the ruling Congress party. However, arch rival BJP will be looking to crash the Congress’ party by ousting them from power.

The Ambikapur Assembly Constituency is regarded as a stronghold of the Congress with the grand-old party winning the seat 12 times– including consecutive victories by Congress leader T.S Singh Deo in the past three elections– since its formation in 1952. The BJP has only managed to win the seat only twice.

In the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections, Congress leader T.S. Singh continued the party’s juggernaut in the Ambikapur constituency as he defeated BJP’s Anurag Singh Deo by a whopping margin of 39,624 votes.

Ambikapur Assembly Constituency: Key Candidates

Judging by history and recent records, Congress looks unbeatable in Ambikapur. However, its closest rival, BJP, will be looking to conquer the ruling party’s bastion with a surprise victory. The Congress, on the other hand, will be looking to continue its dominance in the constituency as incumbent MLA T.S Singh Deo looks to retain against BJP candidate Rajesh Agarwal.

The BJP has pulled out all the stops in its bid to wrest power from the Congress in Chhattisgarh as the saffron party deployed its its star campaigners, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other big guns from the party, who held election rallies in the states in a bid to sway voters.

Chhattisgarh is tipped to feature a head-to-head poll battle between the ruling Congress and the BJP.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Key dates

Date of nomination: 30 October 2023

Nomination ends: 31 October 2023

Last date of withdrawal: 02 November 2023

Date of polling: November 17, 2023

Date of counting/ declaration of results: December 3, 2023

