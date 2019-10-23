New Delhi: Amid infighting in the Madhya Pradesh Congress for the state unit chief’s post, the grand old party is expected to announce its Madhya Pradesh unit chief soon. Sources said that party chief Sonia Gandhi has called state in-charge Deepak Babaria for discussions on the issue and a decision is expected in the coming days.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, who is also the PCC president, had been urging the party high command for months to appoint a new state party chief to reduce his workload. On the one hand, supporters of Kamal Nath are pitching for his loyalists for the position while on the other hand, supporters of party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia are keen that he is appointed to the post.

There were speculations among political circles that Scindia might look for options apart from the Congress if he is not made head of the MP unit.

Supporters of both the leaders had taken to the streets, demanding their leader be appointed the MPCC chief. Party sources say that the decision has been delayed because of the bickering among the top leaders and that many factors have to be taken into account before making the decision.

Nany influential state Congress leaders, including CM Nath, is of the view that the post must go to a leader belonging to socially backward communities, as per sources.

Nath had resigned from the MPCC president’s post after the Congress’s debacle in the Lok Sabha polls, but he has been asked to continue till his replacement is finalised.