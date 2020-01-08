New Delhi: At a time when Assam witnessed rising protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday turned down the invite to inaugurate the third Khelo India Youth Games 2020 on January 10. The news surfaced as the BJP unit of the state is yet to receive confirmation about his programme from the PMO.

BJP state unit spokesman Rupam Goswami said that an invitation was sent to the PMO from the Assam BJP to invite PM Modi to inaugurate the Khelo India Youth Games but no confirmation on it has been received.

“There is no talk about the prime minister coming to Guwahati to inaugurate Khelo India. Sending an invitation to the PM is a formality. We have not received any confirmation from the PMO to our invitation,” Goswami said.

The turning down of the invitation from the PMO comes as Assam in the past months has been witnessing protests against the contentious CAA.

The development comes as various organisations have threatened to intensify their protest if the PM comes for the inaugural ceremony.

Meanwhile, officials confirmed that many of the expected 11,000 participants of the Khelo India Youth Games from across the country have started arriving in the state. The Games will continue till January 22.