Amid Soaring Prices, Vegetable Vendor Hires Bouncers To ‘Guard’ Tomatoes In UP’s Varanasi: Watch

Screengrab from the video shared on Twitter

Varanasi, UP: Amid skyrocketing prices of tomatoes across the country, a vegetable vendor in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi found a unique way to “register his protest” and scoring some political points by purportedly hiring bouncers “protect” the highly-valued veggies that have become costlier than a premium meal in recent days.

Ajay Fauji, a grocery store owner and also a Samajwadi Party (SP) worker, in Varanasi’s Lanka area, has hired two professional bodyguards to ‘guard’ the tomatoes at his shop. Fauji says he deployed the bouncers to prevent buyers from getting aggressive while haggling over tomato prices.

Fauji, who is also a SP worker and a hardcore supporter of the party, apparently put on this elaborate show to make a political statement and score some brownie points. He had earlier cut a tomato-shaped cake in Varanasi on the birthday of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

“I kept hearing about arguments over the tomato price among people. People at my shop too tried to haggle. So to put an end to the constant arguments, I decided to deploy bouncers in uniform at my cart,” Fauji told news agency PTI.

Fauji’s shop also has a placard mentioning the rising prices of commodities over the last “nine years,” an apparent reference to the period the Narendra Modi-led government has been in power at the Centre.

Fauji, who is selling tomatoes at Rs 140-160 per kg, has the bouncers deployed at his cart from 9 am to 5 pm. He refused to reveal how much he hired them for. “No one will provide bouncers free of cost.”

Asked how keeping bouncers has helped him, Fauji claimed even though people are coming in same numbers, they are less militant about the pricing now.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav too shared the image of a news clip relating to Fauji and his bouncers, and tweeted, “The BJP should provide ‘Z-Plus’ security to tomatoes.”

(With PTI inputs)

