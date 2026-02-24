Amid The Kerala Story 2 controversy, Sudipto Sen breaks silence on not directing sequel, calls it ‘lack of research’

Home

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen opens up on his decision to step away from The Kerala Story 2, citing concerns over inadequate research and creative approach behind the sequel.

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen has opened up on his decision to step away from The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, the sequel to his controversial yet commercially successful 2023 film. While the first installment won critical acclaim and two National Awards, Sen has explained that he could not helm the follow-up due to concerns over research and creative responsibility.

What led to Sen’s decision not helming sequel?

The original The Kerala Story was a box office hit and received national recognition. Prashantanu Mohapatra won a National Award for Best Cinematography, while Sudipto Sen himself received the award for Best Director. When asked about his choice to step away from the sequel, Sen said he spent a decade researching the first film and could fully stand by every word and visual.

For the sequel, which expands the narrative beyond Kerala into other states, Sen felt he could not rely on secondary sources such as WhatsApp forwards or newspaper reports. “Sensitive subjects require deep research and long-term study. Without that foundation, I wouldn’t feel responsible enough to direct it,” he stated. His comments underline the importance of accuracy and diligence in handling films based on real and sensitive events.

How did the sequel spark controversy?

The trailer of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, released on February 17, sparked intense debate. Political attention quickly followed, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticising the film as “false propaganda” and “poisonous.”

Soon after, a biologist filed a petition in the Kerala High Court challenging the release of the film. The sequel is scheduled to release on February 27, with direction by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and production by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, featuring Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha in leading roles. The film also hase been criticised by Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Prakash Raj.

About Sudipto Sen’s next project

Though not directing the sequel, Sudipto Sen is gearing up for his next directorial venture, Charak, which will release on March 6. The film, presented by PEN Studios and backed by producer Jayantilal Gada, has already faced certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification. The cast includes Anjali Patil Sahidur Rahaman Subrat Dutta Shashi Bhushan Nalneesh Neel Shankhadeep and Shounak Shyamal.

