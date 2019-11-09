New Delhi: A day after calling the BJP a party full of liars on the context of the government formation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said he would visit veteran BJP leader LK Advani to thank him and congratulate him. “He had taken out Rath Yatra. I will surely meet him and seek his blessings,” the Sena chief said adding that he wants to visit Ayodhya on November 24.

लवकरच लालकृष्ण आडवाणींची भेट घेणार, राम मंदिराच्या लढ्यात आडवाणींचे मोठे योगदान आहे.अशोक सिंघल, प्रमोद महाजन, गोपिनाथ मुंडे यांची ही आठवण होते ! — Uddhav Thackeray (@uddhavthackeray) November 9, 2019

The Rath Yatra was started from Somnath in 1990 under the leadership of VHP and Advani to garner support for the erection of the temple. The yatra travelled approximately 300 kilometres a day and Advani used to address six public rallies in a day.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray: I am happy today. All ‘karsevaks’ who gave sacrifices during the entire struggle..their sacrifice has not gone waste.Ram Temple must be constructed at the earliest. Along with Ram Temple, there should also be ‘Ram Rajya’ in the nation,that is my wish. pic.twitter.com/kUtg2cHTFN — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2019

The Shiv Sena has always supported the idea of constructing a temple at the disputed site. After the verdict, MNS chief Raj Thackeray remembered Bal Thackeray as he said, “My thoughts are with Balasaheb Thackeray as he would have been so happy to witness this historic day. We look forward to the expediting of the construction of the Ram temple and hope to see the heralding of Ram Rajya in the true sense.”

Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who is at the forefront of the present BJP-Sena tussle, posted a cryptic tweet after the verdict was announced.