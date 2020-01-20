New Delhi: Soon after senior BJP leader Jagat Prakash Nadda was elected unopposed as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Union Home Ministr Amit Shah on Monday congratulated him and said the BJP will under Nadda’s leadership continue to grow strong.

“Heartily congratulations to JP Nadda on being elected the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I firmly believe that under Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji’s guidance and your leadership, the BJP will continue to be stronger and more comprehensive,” he said in a series of tweets.

He said the BJP will be blessed by the organisational skills and experience of Nadda and the party will set new records in the days to come.

“The party will get the blessings of Nadda’s organisational skills and experience and the party will set new records. All BJP workers under your leadership will continue on the organisational path with the mantra of Charaiveti-Charaiveti,” he added.

Amit Shah said he was privileged to work with the BJP as president for five years and he also thanked the activists for helping him every moment.

“I consider myself fortunate to have the privilege of working as president for five years in this great organisation created and watered by many great personalities and great men. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the crores of activists and well-wishers who stand with me like a rock every moment,” he added.

He thanked PM Modi, senior party leaders fir the support her got from the party in the past five years.

“I am heartily grateful for the affection and support that I got from the organization as the BJP national president. Prime Minister Shri for expressing his faith in me @narendramodi I thank all the senior leaders and colleagues,” he added.

Earlier in the day, JP Nadda was elected unopposed as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party following the party’s organisational poll process.

Soon after the election results were out, the party announcement that JP Nadda will be the new president of the party. During the announcement, several key party leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari were present.

Former Himachal Minister JP Nadda will replace Amit Shah who is at present is serving as Union Home Minister in the Narendra Modi Cabinet.

During the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated Nadda at the party headquarters.