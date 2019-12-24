New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his remarks on NRC, and said there was actually no discussion in the Parliament over the issue.

Putting an end to the confusion between the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR), Amit Shah made it clear that the NRC has nothing to do with the NPR. Both are two different exercises of the Central government, he added.

“There is no link between National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), I am clearly stating this today,” Amit Shah said in an exclusive interview to ANI.