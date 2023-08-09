live

Home Minister Amit Shah Speaks On Manipur Violence In Parliament | LIVE UPDATES

Amit Shah told about the measures on internal security of the country taken up by the Modi-government while defending the BJP-led Centre in the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition.

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the discussion on National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha at the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah is speaking on the Manipur issue in the Parliament. On Manipur, Home Minister Amit Shah talks about the steps taken by his government to handle the Manipur conflict. He begins his statement on Manipur by saying – We are pained by the violence in Manipur. Nobody agrees with the kind of violence that’s taking place in the state. Opposition is trying to mislead the country by saying that this government is running away from a debate on Manipur.

Earlier, while speaking on the No-confidence debate, Shah told about the measures on internal security of the country taken up by the Modi-government while defending the BJP-led Centre in the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition. “We banned PFI in the country, and conducted raids at over 90 locations in the country. Cases regarding attacks on our missions in London, Ottawa and San Francisco handed over to NIA. 26/11 Tahawwur Hussain Rana will also soon face the judiciary in India,” he said.

