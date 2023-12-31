By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Centre Declares Tehreek-e-Hurriyat As ‘Unlawful Association’ Under UAPA
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat is a separatist political party founded by Syed Ali Shah Geelani.
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday declared the Kashmiri separatist party Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) as an ‘Unlawful Association’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). “The ‘Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) has been declared an ‘Unlawful Association’ under UAPA. The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule. The group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in J&K,” Amit Shah wrote on X (formally Twitter)
“Narendra Modi’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, any individual or organization found involved in anti-India activities will be thwarted forthwith,” he added.
