Centre Declares Tehreek-e-Hurriyat As ‘Unlawful Association’ Under UAPA

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat is a separatist political party founded by Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday declared the Kashmiri separatist party Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) as an ‘Unlawful Association’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). “The ‘Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) has been declared an ‘Unlawful Association’ under UAPA. The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule. The group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in J&K,” Amit Shah wrote on X (formally Twitter)

“Narendra Modi’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, any individual or organization found involved in anti-India activities will be thwarted forthwith,” he added.

