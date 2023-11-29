Amit Shah Launches Scathing Attack Against Mamata Govt in Kolkata, Slams TMC On Issue Of Corruption

Home

Amit Shah urged the people of Bengal to throw out the TMC government by electing the BJP in the next assembly polls in 2026

Kolkata: Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a massive rally in the heart of Kolkata on Wednesday where he launched a scathing attack against the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government. During his speech, Shah urged the people of the state to throw out TMC government by electing the BJP in the next assembly polls in 2026 and asked them to lay its foundation by supporting the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He also asserted that the Central government will implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and no one can stop it.

Shah also slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the issues of appeasement, infiltration, corruption and political violence, alleging she has “destroyed” the state. Banerjee has been opposing the CAA due to her support to infiltration, he asserted, adding that a state with so much infiltration cannot develop.

He said, “Give so many seats to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls that Modi ji says I have become PM due to Bengal.”

Amit Shah called upon people to end the TMC’s alleged misrule of corruption, infiltration, and political violence by electing a government conducive to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda of development.

Lauding the turnout at the rally, he said this indicates the people’s mood and claimed that the BJP will come to power with two-third majority in the state in 2026.

The BJP’s performance in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will create the foundation of its win in the assembly polls, he said.

Turning to the contentious CAA issue, Amit Shah said Banerjee has been opposing it but it is a law of the country and no one can stop its implementation, which has been in a limbo as the central government is yet to frame its rules amid the opposition’s strong stand against the law.

