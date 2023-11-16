Home

Amit Shah Launches Scathing Attack on Congress Govt in Chhattisgarh, Calls Baghel ‘Prepaid CM’

The BJP has fielded local resident Ishwar Sahu, whose son Bhuneshwar Sahu was killed in a communal clash in Biranpur village of Bemetara in April, from the Saja assembly seat in the district.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Pic: Twitter)

Bemetara: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Bemetara district in Chhattisgarh has become a centre of “love jihad” and asserted no one would dare do such an act if the BJP is voted to power in the state. He accused Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, a senior Congress leader, of insulting Lord Mahadev by naming a betting app after him, and called him a “prepaid CM”.

Shah said the BJP has worked for the welfare of OBC communities, giving them wide representation in the central ministry, Parliament and state assemblies, and added the saffron party has given the country its first Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) from an extremely backward class.

The senior BJP leader alleged Baghel during his tenure as CM had turned the Durg division, once an education hub, into a centre of betting. He addressed three rallies – in Bemetara, Janjgir-Champa and Korba districts – on the last day of campaigning for the second and final phase of elections in the state on November 17.

“Ishwar Sahu is not only a candidate but a symbol of fight for justice. Under Bhupesh Kakka’s rule (referring to CM), communal elements lynched Sahu’s son Bhuneshwar Sahu. People of Bhupesh Kakka offered a cheque and job to Ishwar ji asking him not to seek justice. But I would like to thank Ishwar ji that he refused and sought justice,” Shah said at the rally in Saja.

He vowed to send Bhuneshwar Sahu’s killers to jail after the BJP comes to power.

“It is our responsibility to ensure justice for Bhuneshwar Sahu. No one will be allowed to violate the law. Every murderer of Bhuneshwar Sahu will be sent to jail… the countdown of the exit of Bhupesh Kakka has started,” the former BJP president said.

Shah urged voters to bring his party to power, saying a BJP government would ensure justice to Bhuneshwar Sahu and teach a lesson to those indulging in politics of appeasement.

Further slamming the Congress government in Chhattisgarh, Shah said Bemetara has turned into a centre of “love jihad” under Baghel’s chief ministership. “Love jihad” is a term often used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

Sahu, Kurmi and Gond communities were under the target of it (love jihad) while the Bhupesh Baghel government remained asleep, he alleged. “Who will wake them up? It’s your votes. I promise, you bring BJP to power, no one will dare commit such an act,” Shah asserted.

Targeting the CM over the alleged Mahadev betting app scam, Shah said, ” Bhupesh Kakka destroyed the Durg division. During the Raman Singh-led BJP government, the Durg division had become a centre of education. Bhupesh Baghel turned it into a centre of satta (betting).”

The BJP leader maintained Baghel could have given his own name to the online platform, which is at the centre of an alleged scam.

“Why did he use the name Mahadev? Modi ji sent Chandrayaan to the moon and named the spot (where it landed) Shivshakti, expressing reverence to Lord Shiva and Maa Shakti. But Bhupesh Kakka named a betting app after Mahadev and insulted him,” he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

