New Delhi: A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Central government for not being able to address the issues of inflation, GDP and unemployment in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the Opposition of spreading negativity and said no new solution was found to address unemployment during its 50-60 years of rule.

The Union Home Minister said this while addressing a gathering at a foundation stone laying function for the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) in the national capital. The Home Minister also stated that the government’s target to make India a USD 5 trillion economy was doable.

Coming down heavily on the Opposition Congress, the Home Minister said that those who are saying negative things in India always talk about unemployment. “When they talk about unemployment, a question always comes to my mind. You have ruled this country for 50-60 years, what measures did you take for this country’s unemployment problem,” he asked.

To address the issue of unemployment in the country, Shah said that the Skill India programme will become a solution to the country’s problem in the coming days.

“I want to ask them all, was any new solution found during your 50-60 years rule to provide employment to the youth of this country having 130 crore population. You did not do anything new and are now seeking answers from us (Hisaab maang rahe hain?),” Shah said.

He also slammed the Opposition for raising question on the central government’s efforts on economic slowdown, saying the condition happened because of global factors.

“I also want to ask them, what did they do during their long rule. They took the country’s economy to USD 2 trillion in the 70 years post Independence, but the Narendra Modi-led government has taken the USD 2 trillion economy to USD 3 trillion within five years,” he said.

The statement from the Home Minister comes after Rahul Gandhi called the issue of inflation and GDP an ‘economic emergency. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said that the issues of inflation, unemployment and GDP have created a kind of chaos in the country.

“Overwhelming inflation, murderous unemployment and falling GDP have created a state of ‘economic emergency’. Vegetables, pulses, edible oil, LPG and food items have been taken away from the poor people. PM Modi has broken the domestic budget of the countrymen into pieces,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.