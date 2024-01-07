Home

Amit Shah To Kick Off ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ In Jammu On Jan 9

Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Jammu on January 9 during which he will chair a review meeting on comprehensive development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Amit Shah will visit Jammu on January 9. (File Photo: ANI)

Jammu Kashmir News: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Jammu on Tuesday and kick off the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ in the region. Shah will also flag off an e-bus service in Jammu city and attend a slew of development-related programmes in the summer capital of the erstwhile state, officials said.

The January 9 visit to Jammu and Kashmir will be the Home Minister’s first after two army vehicles were ambushed by terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector, killing five soldiers and injuring two others on December 21.

A day after the terror attack, the bodies of three civilians were found in the Poonch district, not far from the spot of the ambush before the incident, sparking outrage and accusations of torture and civilian killings against the army.

As per the Union Home Ministry officials, Amit Shah will visit Jammu on January 9 during which he will chair a review meeting on comprehensive development of Jammu and Kashmir. Besides, Shah will launch the ‘Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, a central government initiative, flag off an e-bus service and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development works, they said.

The home minister will also distribute appointment letters to the youths selected for different government jobs, the official said.

Shah had reviewed the security situation of Jammu and Kashmir with top functionaries of the central government and Jammu and Kashmir administration on January 2 in New Delhi.

In that meeting, he had instructed the strengthening of the counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir and stressed on complete elimination of terror eco-system.

While advising the security agencies for appropriate deployment in vulnerable areas in the Union Territory, Shah stressed that all due procedures should be adopted while dealing with counter-terror operations.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Chief of Army staff (CoAS) General Manoj Pande and top officials of intelligence and other security agencies attended that meeting.

(With PTI inputs)

