Navya Naveli Nanda’s Photos : Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is one of the most popular star-kids of the tinsel town, who enjoys a massive following on Instagram. Navya who recently shared a series of pics from her Japan trip has revealed that she is ‘exploring the world’ with her father Nikhil Nanda in her new post. The star-daughter shared a new picture on her Instagram handle posing with her father, Nikhil Nanda. She captioned it: “just me & my dad exploring the world together,” followed with a heart emoticon.

The adorable father-daughter duo picture features, Navya resting her head on father Nikhil's shoulder as they pose for the camera. Navya looks pretty in a graphic white t-shirt paired with high-waist jeans. Nikhil, on the other hand, looks dapper in a black suit paired with a white shirt and blue jeans.

Soon as Navya Nanda shared the post, her friends and fans flooded the comment section with love filled messages. Navya's mom Shweta Bachchan also reacted to her daughter posing with husabnd Nikhil and wrote: The cutest ♥️

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who is also the aunt of Nikhil Nanda, wrote, “Too adorable both of you,” while Sikandar Kher, Neha Dhupia and others dropped heart emoticons.

Navya Nanda has been sharing pictures and videos from her Japan vacation. On Sunday, she shared another post enjoying her time in the Japanese city Kyoto. In the pictures, Navya is seen wearing the traditional dress of Japan Kimono paired with jeans and can also be seen enjoying the country food. Sharing the post, she wrote, “A Sunday in Kyoto”.

On work front, Navya chose to stay away from the entertainment industry unlike her famous family and is the founder of Project Naveli and co-owner of Aara Health.