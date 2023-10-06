Home

4 Dead As Fire Breaks Out At Pharma Factory In Amritsar

Four persons died in a fire at a pharmaceutical factory in Amritsar’s Nag Kalan village. The Cause of fire under investigation.

Amritsar: At least four people died after a massive fire broke out at a pharmaceutical factory in Punjab’s Amritsar on Thursday night, ANI reported citing SSP Rural Satinder Pal Singh. The incident took place in city’s Nag Kalan village.

The reason of the fire is yet unknown but it is estimate that the presence of chemicals in a large quantity at the factory may have led to the flames.

Work was in progress at the factory, and labourers were present inside when the fire erupted. Firefighters promptly arrived at the scene and managed to bring the fire under control. Ongoing efforts are in place for rescue operations.

