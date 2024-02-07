Home

BREAKING NEWS: Amritsar Man Shot At By Terrorists In Kashmir’s Srinagar, Critical

Breaking News: Terrorists opened fire on a worker from Amritsar in Habba Kadal area of Srinagar city on Wednesday evening, officials said. The victim is critically injured, they said.

More details are awaited.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to India.com for updates.

