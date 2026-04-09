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Anant Ambani Birthday: 10 interesting facts about Mukesh Ambanis elder son

Anant Ambani Birthday: 10 interesting facts about Mukesh Ambani’s elder son

Anant Ambani Birthday: He loves animals and remains extremely passionate about animal welfare initiatives. Scroll down to read 10 interesting facts about him.

Anant Ambani Birthday: 10 interesting facts about Mukesh Ambani’s elder son (Image: ANI)

Anant Ambani birthday: The youngest son of the Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is Anant Ambani. The Ambani family typically remains in the spotlight. From business adventures to their personal lives, people often remain curious to know more about them. He married Radhika Merchant in 2014 and his wedding ceremony was quite a grand affair. Anant’s birthday falls on April 10. Here, we take you through 10 interesting facts about him.

1. Youngest son of the Ambani family

Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. He was born on April 10, 1995, in Mumbai.

2. Key figure in Reliance Industries

Anant Ambani serves as the executive director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). He remains active in several business operations in the industry.

3. Anant’s weight loss journey

Anant Ambani had lost almost 108 kilograms some years back in just 18 months. He did it through daily workouts, low carbs, no sugar consumption, walking, and training. However, he regained later. Nita Ambani in an interview in 2017 said, “Anant was highly asthmatic, so we had to put him on a lot of steroids. He suffers from obesity. Hence, the treatment for asthma resulted in a lot of weight gain.”

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He became an inspiration for many people through his weight loss journey.

4. Anant Ambani’s love for animals

Anant Ambani loves animals and remains extremely passionate about different animal welfare initiatives.

5. Vantara project of Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani launched Vantara, which is Reliance Industries’ large-scale animal rescue project. The centre is in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

6. Educational background of Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani completed his bachelor’s degree from Brown University in the United States.

7. Religious inclination

The Ambani family is a great devotee of an avatar of Shri Krishna, Shri Nath Ji. The devotion was seen in the wedding festivities, from the tilak to invitations.

8. Focus on Green Energy

Anant Ambani plays a key role in the vision of Reliance Industries to achieve the “ambitious target of achieving net-zero carbon status by 2035.”

9. Private personality

Despite being in the public eye all the time, Anant Ambani maintains a humble personality. He remains grounded while doing his work.

10. Grand celebration

Anant Ambani’s birthday is grabbing special headlines because of the grand events associated with the day. Jaipur’s Hathi Gaon witnessed a grand celebration on the occasion of his birthday.

Anant Ambani has two siblings: Akash Ambani, who is married to Shloka Mehta, and Isha Ambani, who is married to Anand Piramal.

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