New Delhi: A 16-year-old student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (IIIT-Srikakulam) hanged herself to death after she was allegedly forced by her parents to attend offline classes against her wish. A few college girls found her body hanging from the fan on Wednesday, said reports.

The deceased has been identified as Kondapalli Maneesha Anju, a first-year student of IIIT-Srikakulam. As per the reports, she had been attending online classes since the beginning of the academic year, New Indian Express reported. However, as COVID cases start declining, the authorities opened the college in hybrid mode, giving an option to students to either attend online or offline classes.

The girl reportedly wanted to continue her online classes, however, her parents insisted on attending physical classes, following which they dropper her to the IIIT Srikakulam. Upset with her parents, the girl threw her mobile phone on a bus. The next day, her parents bought her a new phone.

However, their effort went in vain as the girl took the extreme step and hung herself from the ceiling fan in the hostel. Etcherla Sub-Inspector K Ramu said that a case has been registered under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Note: If you are depressed, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers in Andhra Pradesh given below:-