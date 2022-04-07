New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday allowed government employees, teachers, contract workers, who profess Islam to leave offices/ schools early by one hour in the evening during the month of Ramzan. “All government employees, teachers, contract workers, who profess Islam are permitted to leave offices/ schools early by one hour in the evening on all working days during the month of Ramzan from 3rd April to 2nd May”, an official order released by the Chief Secretary to the Government, Dr. Sameer Sharma said. Also Read - Delhi Jal Board Withdraws Order Allowing 2-Hour Breaks to Muslim Employees During Ramzan

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, during which the followers of Islam fast between dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance, give back to the community in the form of charity or zakaat or engage in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged and introspect to enlighten their souls. Also Read - Viral Video: Royal Enfield Bike Catches Fire & Bursts in Flames Outside Andhra Temple | Watch

This annual observance of Ramzan is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam. It lasts between one sighting of the crescent moon and the next.