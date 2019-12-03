Amravati: With pan-India outrage over the Telangana gangrape and murder case still gaining momentum, another such horrific incident has come to be known, from Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district.

As per the police, a 50-year-old widow was reportedly gangraped and murdered in the G Vemavaram village of East Godavari district, News18 said in a report.

The crime was committed while she was alone in her house.

One suspect in the case has been arrested by the police, while the two of them are still missing.

The woman is survived by her daughter.

This comes days after a similar incident sent shockwaves across the country, where police had retrieved a burnt body of a 26-year-old veterinarian below an underbridge at Shamshabad near Hyderabad. She was gangraped and later set ablaze by the perpetrators.

Earlier on Sunday, the Cyberabad police in its remand report revealed that the men who gangraped and killed the doctor forced whiskey down into her mouth to stop her from screaming.

As per the report, (which is based on the statements of the four accused), the men aged between 20 and 26, hatched a plan to sexually assault the victim when they saw her parking her scooty.