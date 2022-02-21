Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Goutham Reddy died after suffering a heart attack on Monday. He was rushed to Apollo hospital in Hyderabad after suffering a heart stroke. However, he was declared dead by doctors. The minister breathed his last at 9:16 am.Also Read - With COVID Wave Subsiding, Odisha, Goa Among Other States Remove Extra Curbs. Check Details Here

"He was unresponsive, not breathing, and in cardiac arrest on arrival. He received immediate CPR and advanced cardiac life support in our emergency department," the hospital said in a release. The emergency medicine team and specialists including cardiologists and critical care doctors attended to him, it said, adding that CPR was done for more than 90 minutes. But despite all efforts, he could not be revived. "We are supporting his family to the best extent possible in this difficult time," the hospital said.

Reddy had returned to Hyderabad a couple of days ago after spending 10 days in Dubai, where the AP Industries Department set up a stall in the ongoing Dubai Expo to attract investments into the state. The minister is survived by wife, a daughter and a son. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues, TDP state president K Atchannaidu, BJP state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy, former Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and several others condoled the death of Goutham Reddy.

All You Need to Know About Goutham Reddy