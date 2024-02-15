Andhra SHOCKER: Woman Found Brutally Murdered At Home; Husband Says Jilted Ex Hired Goons To Kill Her

Home

A woman in Andhra Pradesh's Tenali district was found murdered at her home on Wednesday night. Her husband has claimed that she was killed by goons sent by her ex-lover.

Andhra Pradesh News: A woman was found brutally murdered at her home in Tenali district of Andhra Pradesh with her husband claiming that she was killed by goons hired by her jilted ex-lover. According to the police, the victim, 35-year-old Ramisetti Alekya, was found murdered, with her body lying naked on the floor in her house on Wednesday night.

Citing preliminary investigations, a senior official said that Alekya, who lived with her husband, Bharat, was apparently strangled to death.

Bharat has claimed that his wife was involved in an extramarital affair with a man named Annam Srinivas for around seven years and alleged that her ex-lover hired criminals to murder her.

Reports said that the Alekya’s alleged affair with Srinivas had led to several legal disputes with her husband in the recent past and ultimately a court case, the specifics of which are unknown at present.

Police said the body of the victim was found in the downstairs room of her house on Wednesday night, completely naked with strangulation marks on her neck.

“The body has been sent for post mortem to ascertain the cause of death,” they said, adding that case of murder under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in this regard.

“The husband is being questioned,” said an official.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

Rajasthan man slits wife’s throat, kills self later

In a similar incident, apparent fueled by suspicions of infidelity, a 29-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife by cutting her throat before committing suicide by jumping in front of a train in Kota district of Rajasthan.

Police said that Kailash Bagari allegedly murdered his wife Tinku Bai (26) by slitting her throat at their rented house in Prem Nagar-2 colony under the Udhyog Nagar Police Station limits on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Later, on Wednesday morning, Bagari died by suicide by jumping in front of a moving train, they said.

They said the primary motive behind the murder-suicide seems to be suspicion of infidelity on part of the husband who suspected his wife of being involved in an extramarital relationship.

The couple is survived by two daughters, aged 5 years and 7 years, said an official.

Giving details, the official said that Bagari, originally a resident of Mau in Madhya Pradesh and worked as a labourer in Kota, had been married to Bai for around 10 years. The deceased woman worked at a junk dealer’s shop here, he said, adding that Bagari suspected Bai of having an affair with her employer as she would often speak to him on the phone.

“This led to frequent fights between the couple for past several months. An argument also broke out between them on Tuesday night when their daughters were asleep in another room of the house,” Circle Officer DSP Dharmveer Singh told news agency PTI.

As the altercation escalated, Bagari allegedly slit his wife’s throat with a knife, which was later recovered from the spot, the officer said, adding that the murder came to light when the deceased woman’s brother Narendra reached their house around Wednesday noon.

(With PTI inputs)

