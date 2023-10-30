Home

News

Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: 33 Trains Cancelled, 22 Diverted | Check Full List Here

Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: 33 Trains Cancelled, 22 Diverted | Check Full List Here

The death toll in the tragic Andhra train collision has reached nine as the rescue operation continues in Vizianagaram. Following the incident, the Indian Railways has cancelled as many as 12 and diverted 15 trains.

Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: 33 Trains Cancelled, 22 Diverted | Check Full List Here

Amaravati: The death toll in the tragic Andhra train collision has reached 13 as the rescue operation continues in Vizianagaram, PTI reported citing Superintendent of Police M Deepika. 50 people have also sustained injuries and are getting treatment at different hospitals. Following the incident, the Indian Railways has cancelled as many as 33 and diverted 22 trains. 11 trains have been partially cancelled due to the dreadful incident. “A total of 33 trains have been cancelled, 22 trains have been diverted and 11 trains are partially cancelled,” ANI quoted East Coast Railway CRPO Biswajit Sahu as saying.

Trending Now

#UPDATE | Andhra Pradesh Train accident: Biswajit Sahu, CPRO, East Coast Railway, says “A total of 33 trains have been cancelled, 22 trains have been diverted and 11 trains are partially cancelled.” — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

You may like to read

Earlier, The Railways Cancelled 12 Trains diverted 15 trains.

Bulletin1: Status of Trains Diverted/Cancelled/Short Terminated in the wake of train accident near Kantakapalle. pic.twitter.com/dRlIEyGs4L — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 29, 2023

Andhra Train Accident: Here is the list of cancelled trains

List of Trains Cancelled:

Train 08527 (Raipur – Visakhapatnam Passenger Special) on October 30 has been cancelled. Train 08528 (Visakhapatnam – Raipur Passenger Special) on October 30 has been cancelled. Train 18518 (VSKP-KRBA) has been cancelled. Train 08531 (PSA-VSKP) has been cancelled. Train 22810 (VSKP-PRDP) has been cancelled. Train 22809 (PRDP-VSKP) has been cancelled. Train 18517 (KRBA-VSKP) has been cancelled. Train 08503 (RGDA-VSKP) has been cancelled. Train 07469 (VZM-VSKP) has been cancelled Train 08522 (VSKP-GNPR) has been cancelled. Train 08521 (GNPR-VSKP) has been cancelled. Train 08531 (PSA-VSKP) has been cancelled.

List of Trains Diverted:

Train 03357 (Barauni – Coimbatore Special Fare Special) has been diverted. Train 18189 (Tatanagar – Ernakulam Express) has been diverted. Train 11020 (Konark Express from Bhubaneswar to Mumbai) has been diverted. Train 12703 (Falaknuma Express from Howrah to Secunderabad) has been diverted. Train 12245 (Howrah – SMVT Bengaluru Duronto Express) has been diverted. Train 22808 (MAS-SRC) has been diverted. Train 18046 (HYB-SHM) has been diverted. 8.Train 22641 (TVC-SHM) has been diverted.

Train 12504 (AGTL-SMVB) has been diverted. Train 18045 (SHM-HYB) has been diverted. Train 22855 (SRC-TPTY) has been diverted. Train 12841 (SHM-MAS) has been diverted. Train 12842 (MAS-SHM) has been diverted. Train 13351 (DHN-ALLP) has been diverted. Train 12835 (HTE-SMVB) has been diverted.

List of Trains That Have Been Short-Terminated:

Train 20809 (Nagavali Express) is short terminated at Vizianagaram and train will return as passenger SPL EX Vizianagaram to Sambalpur . Train 17479 (Puri – Tirupati Express) is short terminated at Balugaon and train will return as passenger SPL EX Balugaon to Puri. Train 07468 (Visakhapatnam – Vizianagram MEMU Express Special) is short terminated at Pendurti and train will return as passenger SPL to Visakhapatnam. 4. Train 11019 (Konark Express from Mumbai CSMT to Bhubaneswar) is short terminated at Visakhapatnam. Service between Visakhapatnam & Bhubaneswar is cancelled, as per the Ministry of Railways.

Andhra Train Accident

Coaches of a special passenger train travelling from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada derailed after colliding with another train – Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train between Alamanda and Kantakapalle near Kothsavatsala in Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening around 7.

According to Divisional Railway Manager as many as 3 coaches were derailed in the accident. “There was a rear collision between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train. 3 coaches were involved in the accident. Rescue operations are underway, Local administration and NDRF were informed for assistance and ambulances. Accident relief trains reached the site,” the Divisional Railway Manager said.

Andhra Train Accident: Human Error Suspected

Railways sources stated that the dreadful train accident was a result of human error, adding that signalling was not noticed by loco pilot, NDTV reported. However, the war room in the railway ministry in national capital is monitoring the situation.

(Noted this is a developing story and details will be added.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.