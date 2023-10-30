Home

Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: Death Toll Reaches 9, Human Error Suspected

Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: Coaches of a special passenger train travelling from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada derailed after colliding with another train - Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train between Alamanda and Kantakapalle near Kothsavatsala in Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening around 7.

Death Toll Reaches 9, Human Error Suspected

Amaravati: The death toll in the tragic Andhra train collision has reached nine as the rescue operation continues in Vizianagaram. East Coast Railway CPRO, Biswajit Sahu, informed the media about the casualties, adding that the rescue operation is ongoing. ‘Rescue operations continue in Vizianagaram district. According to the data, there are nine casualties, and 29 people have been injured,’ said Biswajit Sahu, CPRO of East Coast Railway, told reporters. The dreadful mishap occurred when two trains collided in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram, months after the horrific three-train collision in Odisha that claimed over 280 lives.

Andhra Train Accident

Coaches of a special passenger train travelling from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada derailed after colliding with another train – Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train between Alamanda and Kantakapalle near Kothsavatsala in Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening around 7.

According to Divisional Railway Manager as many as 3 coaches were derailed in the accident. “There was a rear collision between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train. 3 coaches were involved in the accident. Rescue operations are underway, Local administration and NDRF were informed for assistance and ambulances. Accident relief trains reached the site,” the Divisional Railway Manager said.

Giving details about the train accident Waltair Division Railway manager Saurabh Prasad stated that the rear train overshot the signal and collided with the passenger train. “In the middle line we had two passenger trains which were running…The rear train came and overshot the signal as a result of which we had around five coaches, three of the front train and two of the rear train which have derailed…There are people who are trapped in these coaches…Our first priority is to take care of passengers who are trapped inside. SDRF, NDF and our teams, all three are working right now…..More than 30 people were injured…The rescue efforts are on…”

Andhra Train Accident: Human Error Suspected

Railways sources stated that the dreadful train accident was a result of human error, adding that signalling was not noticed by the loco pilot, NDTV reported. However, the war room in the railway ministry in the national capital is monitoring the situation.

The East Coast Railway has released helpline numbers for passengers and their families.

Helpline Number regarding Train Accident between Alamanda and Kantakapalle in Vizianagaram-Kottavalasa Rly secn of Waltair Divn of ECoR in Howrah-Chennai Main Line. Bhubaneswar –

0674-2301625, 2301525, 2303069 Waltair – 0891-

2885914@RailMinIndia — East Coast Railway (@EastCoastRail) October 29, 2023

Andhra Train Accident: PM Modi Spoken To Railway Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and reviewed the situation.

PM @narendramodi spoke to Railway Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. The Prime Minister… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 29, 2023



Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy has condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

“The CM expressed deep shock over the Kantakapalli train accident incident in Vizianagaram district. He ordered the officials to take quick relief measures and ensure that the injured get prompt medical services,” the Chief Minister’s office posted on social media.

Union Railway Minister Aswini Vaishnaw called Andhra Chief Minister over the accident.

All injured shifted to hospitals.

Ex-gratia compensation disbursement started – ₹10 Lakh in case of death,

₹2.5 Lakh towards grievous and ₹50,000 for minor injuries. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 29, 2023

(Noted this is a developing story and details will be added.)

(Noted this is a developing story and details will be added.)