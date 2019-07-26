If you’ve already visited visiting Khandala, Lonavala, Nashik, Pune and other nearby places from Mumbai during the monsoons, head to Anjaneri Hills for a one-of-a-kind trekking experience.

Anjaneri Hills, nestled in the small village of Anjaneri, which falls on the way from Nashik to Trimbakeshwar is a trekker’s delight. What sets the Anjaneri Hills apart from other popular trekking spots in and around Mumbai is its connect with the Ramayana. It’s not just another hill which the adventure junkies flock to, but is also popular among those interested in a spiritual pilgrimage experience.

Anjaneri gets its name from Lord Hanuman’s mother – Anjani. Located at a distance of about 25km from Nashik and about 7km from the more popular Trimbakeshwar Temple, Anjaneri is said to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. It is the only place where one can find a temple for Lord Hanuman’s mother but to get there, one must trek up the hill which takes about two to three hours. At some distance above the Anjani Temple is another temple of ‘Baal Hanuman’. Popular folklore suggests that as a child, Lord Hanuman took the leap to catch the sun from Anjaneri Hills.

The best way to get to the starting point of the hill is by road. In fact, you can even drive uphill to a certain point and soak in the scenic sights, especially if you’re visiting during the monsoons. The lush green carpet of fields spread below the hill coupled with waterfalls make for a heavenly sight. It’s advisable to carry at least two bottles of water and some packed snacks to nibble on the way because not much is available on top of the hill. It’s not an easy trek but the view from the top makes it worth a visit, especially during monsoons. If you’re lucky, you can even touch the clouds and see them parting to give a spectacular view of the temple town.