Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: The family of the 19-year-old, who was allegedly murdered by the son of former BJP leader, have finally agreed to perform the last rites of their daughter. Earlier in the day, they had refused to cremate her and demanded handing over of the post mortem report. As the father arrived at the mortuary in Srinagar, Pauri Garwhal district, to take their daughter’s body, massive protest erupted outside.Also Read - Murdered Uttarakhand Teen's WhatsApp Chats Reveal Horrifying Details: 'Tried To Turn Me Into Prostitute'

“The postmortem was conducted by a four-doctor team… We are in constant touch with the family. Today they agreed to the cremation and said they want only the family to be present,” said Dr Vijay Jogdande, the district magistrate.

Uttarakhand: Massive protest erupts outside mortuary in Srinagar, Pauri Garwhal dist, where Ankita Bhandari’s father arrived to take her body for last rites She was allegedly murdered in Rishikesh by now expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya’s son Pulkit Arya who was arrested yesterday pic.twitter.com/kqyopLrI6l — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 25, 2022

TOP DEVLOPMENTS IN MURDER CASE