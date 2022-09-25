Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: The family of the 19-year-old, who was allegedly murdered by the son of former BJP leader, have finally agreed to perform the last rites of their daughter. Earlier in the day, they had refused to cremate her and demanded handing over of the post mortem report. As the father arrived at the mortuary in Srinagar, Pauri Garwhal district, to take their daughter’s body, massive protest erupted outside.Also Read - Murdered Uttarakhand Teen's WhatsApp Chats Reveal Horrifying Details: 'Tried To Turn Me Into Prostitute'
“The postmortem was conducted by a four-doctor team… We are in constant touch with the family. Today they agreed to the cremation and said they want only the family to be present,” said Dr Vijay Jogdande, the district magistrate.
TOP DEVLOPMENTS IN MURDER CASE
- Earlier in the day, the family of Ankita Bhandari questioned the razing of the resort where the 19-year-old worked as a receptionist. Ankita’s father and brother on Sunday refused to perform her last rites until they get the final postmortem report. “I am not satisfied with the provisional postmortem report. Her last rites will not be performed until we get the final detailed report,” said her father Virendra Singh Bhandari.
- Her brother Ajay Singh Bhandari said the provisional report is lacking in detail.
- Locals had also blocked the Srinagar-Kedarnath highway.
- According to the provisional post mortem report stated that the 19-year-old girl died due to drowning and her body bore signs of injuries.
- The body of Ankita Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist in the Yamkeshwar Vidhan Sabha’s Ganga Bhojpur resort named Vanantra, was recovered from Cheela canal on Saturday. Before she was found dead, the girl was reported missing from past couple of days.
- The resort where she worked was owned by Haridwar BJP leader Vinod Arya’s son Pulkit Arya.
- Arya, along with resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta were arrested on Friday after they confessed to have killed the girl and thrown her body into Cheela canal.
- Calling the incident “unfortunate” the CM said that the strictest punishment will be given to the accused.