  • Another Earthquake Strikes Uttarakhand, Second In 48 Hours

Another Earthquake Strikes Uttarakhand, Second In 48 Hours

Uttarakhand witnessed a second earthquake in less than 48 hours, after the first one jolted Pithorgarh on Tuesday afternoon.

Published: October 5, 2023 6:17 AM IST

By Joy Pillai

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 jolted in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi early on Thursday morning, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

