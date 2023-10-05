Home

News

Another Earthquake Strikes Uttarakhand, Second In 48 Hours

Another Earthquake Strikes Uttarakhand, Second In 48 Hours

Uttarakhand witnessed a second earthquake in less than 48 hours, after the first one jolted Pithorgarh on Tuesday afternoon.

Another Earthquake Strikes Uttarakhand, Second In 48 Hours

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 jolted in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi early on Thursday morning, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES