Another Earthquake Strikes Uttarakhand, Second In 48 Hours
Uttarakhand witnessed a second earthquake in less than 48 hours, after the first one jolted Pithorgarh on Tuesday afternoon.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 jolted in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi early on Thursday morning, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).
