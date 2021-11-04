New Delhi: Expressing “grave concern” over the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Eurpoe, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday warned that the region could see another half a million deaths by early next year, reports news agency AFP. “The current pace of transmission across the 53 countries of the European Region is of grave concern,” WHO Europe director Hans Kluge was quoted as saying at a press conference. One reliable projection would mean “another half a million COVID-19 deaths,” by February if the current trajectory continued, he added.Also Read - Glad to See COVAXIN Getting WHO Approval For Emergency Use Listing, Says Ghebreyesus

The WHO's European Region spans 53 countries and territories and includes several nations in Central Asia. With 78 million cases in the region, the cumulative toll now exceeded that of South East Asia, the Eastern Mediterranean region, the Western Pacific, and Africa combined, the organisation said. "We are, once again, at the epicentre," Kluge further added. The increases were observed "across all age groups," he said.

Kluge reportedly blamed the soaring caseload on "insufficient vaccination coverage" and "the relaxation of public health and social measures." Hospital admission rates were higher in countries with lower vaccination rates, he said. Measures like testing, tracing, physical distancing and the use of face masks were still part of the "arsenal" in fighting the virus, he observed. "We must change our tactics, from reacting to surges of Covid-19, to preventing them from happening in the first place," Kluge said.

(Based on AFP inputs)