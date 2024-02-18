Home

Another Jolt For Congress? Senior Leader Kamal Nath Likely To Join BJP Today: Reports

Over the past few days, Nath had been on a tour of his bastion Chhindwara, from where he had been an MP for nine terms.

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath arrived in the national capital on Saturday afternoon amid speculation that he could cross over to the BJP. Reports suggest that the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister along with his son and other leaders may join the saffron camp on Sunday. Nath is said to be disgruntled over not getting a Rajya Sabha berth and also Rahul Gandhi being opposed to him since the party lost the assembly polls late last year.

Over the past few days, Nath had been on a tour of his bastion Chhindwara, from where he had been an MP for nine terms. His son Nakul Nath won the seat in the 2019 polls, even as the BJP swept the remaining 28 seats in the state.

Notably, Kamal Nath hasn’t met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and has only heard BJP state leaders like VD Sharma saying he is welcome to join their party, NDTV reported.

Asked about the speculation that Nath could cross over to the BJP, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said in Jabalpur earlier in the day, “I spoke to Kamal Nath at 10.30 pm yesterday, he is in Chhindwara.”

“A person who started his political journey and stood with the Nehru-Gandhi family when Indira Gandhi was sent to jail by the Janata party, do you think such a person will ever leave Congress and the Gandhi family?” Singh said.

Nath was replaced as the party’s Madhya Pradesh unit chief following its rout in the assembly polls, in which the BJP retained power winning 163 seats in the 230-member House. The Congress managed to win just 66 seats.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.