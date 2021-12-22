Dehradun: Weeks before the state Assembly polls, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Wednesday posted a cryptic tweet, indirectly complaining about the Congress leadership. He also asked for ‘margdarshan’ (guidance) from lord Kedarnath and wrote about facing ‘humiliation’.Also Read - Tripura Crisis: Central BJP Leaders Arrive in Agartala to Meet Rebel MLAs Amid Speculations of Them Joining TMC

“Isn’t it strange? We have to swim in this sea of the election, but the organization, instead of supporting me, has turned its back on me or is playing a negative role,” Harish Rawat said in a series of tweets.



“The power has left many crocodiles (predators) there. The representatives of those whom I am supposed to follow, their people have tied my hands and feet. Several times I have been getting the feeling that Harish Rawat you have done enough, now it is time to rest!” he added.

जिनके आदेश पर तैरना है, उनके नुमाइंदे मेरे हाथ-पांव बांध रहे हैं। मन में बहुत बार विचार आ रहा है कि हरीश रावत अब बहुत हो गया, बहुत तैर लिये, अब विश्राम का समय है!

2/3 — Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) December 22, 2021

