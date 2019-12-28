New Delhi: The national capital, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai yet again on Friday experienced another round of fresh protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. However, the protests did not take a violent turn and ended on a peaceful note. The protests over the NRC and CAA are happening in the country for the third consecutive week since the CAA was passed in the Parliament.

After news reports surfaced that fresh protests would erupt ahead of Friday prayers, a total of 29 companies comprising personnel from Delhi Police, Rapid Action Force and CRPF were deployed across Delhi in anticipation of trouble.

Security forces were deployed in key areas with a focus on spots that had witnessed violence in the past two weeks. Places, where police deployment was in strength, included Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri Masjid, Masjid Moth and Hauz Khas. Here is a highlight of where the anti-CAA protests happened today.

Protest at Jor Bagh: Around 50-60 people staged a protest in Jor Bagh area and demanded the immediate release of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who was arrested a couple of days back during a protest. Delhi Police had said that Bhim Army chief instigated a mob of around 4,000 people outside the Jama Masjid on December 20. To avoid the untoward situation, police forces were stationed in large numbers at Jor Bagh.

Protest at UP Bhawan: One anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protest was organised at the UP Bhavan in Delhi. Protesters comprising largely students from different universities had planned the protest against the CAA and alleged police brutality against protesters, at various places across Uttar Pradesh. However, the police detained the protesters one by one without giving them any chance to raise slogans or spoil law and order situation. Around 500 personnel of the Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force were deployed outside UP Bhavan.

Protests in Kolkata: Leaders of the Congress and Left parties held a joint rally in Kolkata on Friday against the CAA. Amidst large numbers of posters and banners on the CAA, NRC and National Population Register, the rally started from Subodh Mullick Square in central Kolkata and culminated at Mahajati Sadan.

Protests in Mumbai: Students, youth members and social activists from different parts of Mumbai and surrounding areas held protests against the CAA and the NRC. At the same time, another pro-CAA rally was also held in Mumbai led by BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. While the anti-CAA protesters gathered at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, the pro-CAA people gathered near August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.

However, the peaceful demonstrations without any mark of violence brought some relief to the residents of the national capital who have been on tenterhooks ever since violence erupted over the CAA.