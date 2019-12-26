New Delhi: Ahead of Friday Prayers in the state, all districts in Uttar Pradesh have been put on high alert on December 27. Security has also been beefed up across the state in the wake of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.

The development comes after violent protests erupted in several districts last week on Friday where protesters turned violent and damaged public properties in the state over the protest against the CAA.

Director-General of Police (DGP), meanwhile, has asked all the districts to be vigilant during the Friday prayers. As part of the security arrangement, senior police officials have been asked to keep an eye on important Mosques. As per the order from the DGP, foot-patrolling and flag-march should be carried out in all the districts.

As per updates from the police, a total of 1,113 have been arrested from different parts of the state in connection with the anti-CAA protests.

Last week, massive protests were erupted in several parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

In the wake of the protests, section-144 was also imposed in various parts of the state in view of the law and order situation.

Meanwhile, the state has also sent notification to protesters who were involved in the damaging public properties. As per updates, over 372 people received notifications in different districts. Police stated that 327 FIRs have been registered and 5,558 preventive arrests have been made.

As part of the precautionary measure, Internet services have been again suspended again in several places of the state to prevent the spread of rumours and wrong information.