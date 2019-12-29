New Delhi: In yet another fake news to hit Delhi Police in connection with the recent ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the national capital, a video of a Delhi Police constable threatening to shoot all anti-CAA protesters went viral on social media.

However, in a clarification on Sunday, Delhi Police said that the man was, in fact, a former police constable who had taken voluntary retirement in 2014. The police identified him as Rakesh Tyagi, who, it said, had been arrested two days ago.

Delhi Police on a viral video where a person wearing Police's uniform was threatening to shoot Anti-CAA protesters: Accused identified as Rakesh Tyagi has been arrested 2 days back. He took voluntary retirement in the year 2014 from Delhi Police and is a private citizen now. — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019

In the video, which went viral on Saturday, the accused is seen threatening anti-CAA protesters if any of the protests turned violent. Speaking wearing a police uniform, he uses derogatory language against the Muslims, asking people to save the Constitution. “If someone throws stones at me, I will shoot them. I will collect every stone thrown at me and donate it for the construction of the Ram Temple.”

Last week, Delhi Police had to issue a clarification after a video of a police constable asking students living in Mukherjee Nagar to leave the area between December 24 and January 2.

Delhi Police, and especially Uttar Pradesh Police have come under severe criticism for their handling of anti-CAA protests, many of which turned violent. In Delhi, violence has taken place in areas like Jamia Nagar, Seelampur, Jafrabad, Brijpuri, Daryaganj etc. In Uttar Pradesh, meanwhile, violence has taken place in more than a dozen cities, including its capital Lucknow.