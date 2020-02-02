New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University on Saturday announced a ban on all types of gatherings, protests or speeches on the campus, warning of ‘strict action’ against those found violating the order.

The university, since December, has been a hotbed of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the national capital. Its students faced a crackdown by the Delhi Police on December 15 after an anti-CAA protest outside the university took a violent turn. Then, on January 30, a minor opened fire at a group of protesting students outside the university, injuring one.

In a notice to students, Registrar, JMI said, “It is to inform that any kind of protest meeting, agitation, speeches and mass gathering or any unlawful activities causing inconvenience and disruption in the day to day academic functioning, are not allowed around the Central Canteen or anywhere in the Jamia Millia Islamia campus.”

“Anyone found involved in such activities despite this order will face strict action,” the notice further stated. The Registrar also said that the students were expected to cooperate actively in discipline maintenance to support the exam and conduct of classes.

The university also urged the students to report the presence of any outsider or unauthorised entry in the campus.

JMI reopened on January 6 after it was closed and all examinations postponed due to the December 15 incident.