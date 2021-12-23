Bengaluru: The Karnataka Assembly on Thursday passed the contentious anti-conversion bill amid strong protest from the Opposition. The bill was passed by a voice vote, even as Congress members protested from the well of the House, demanding continuation of the debate on the bill, that began this morning.Also Read - OSPCB Recruitment 2021: Registration For 35 Posts Begins Tomorrow; Apply Online on ospcboard.org

The Congress vehemently opposed the bill, calling it "anti people", "inhuman", "anti constitutional", "anti poor" and "draconian", and urged that it should not be passed for any reason and should be withdrawn by the government. JD(S) too expressed its opposition to the bill, which was introduced in the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly passed the 'Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021', popularly known as 'anti-conversion bill'.

During the discussion in the Karnataka Assembly, Opposition Congress seemed to be on a back foot with the ruling BJP alleging that the bill was actually “initiated” by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, and placed documents to support its claim before the House. Siddaramaiah, who is now the Leader of Opposition, had denied the allegation and personally went through the records in the Speaker’s office. After going through the records, Siddaramaiah later accepted that as the chief minister he had then only asked the draft bill to be placed before the Cabinet and no decision was taken in this regard, and hence it cannot be seen or projected as the intention of his government.

With Siddaramaiah alleging RSS’ hand behind this bill, Karanataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “RSS is committed to anti-conversion, it is not a hidden secret, it is an open secret. Why did the Congress government in 2016 initiate the bill during its tenure following the RSS’ policy? It is because Congress CM in Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh had brought a similar law. You are a party to this bill.”

Karnataka CM Bommai said the bill is both constitutional and legal, and aimed at getting rid of the menace of religious conversion. “It is for a healthy society. Congress was indulging in vote bank politics by opposing it now, their double standard is clear today,” CM Bommai said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka minister Ashwathnarayan said this was a much-awaited bill that will “facilitate transparency and accountability”. “This was a much-awaited Bill. It will facilitate transparency and accountability. It is a forward-looking Bill that will address many challenges being currently faced. It will create harmony in the society,” Ashwathnarayan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

What is Anti-Conversion Bill: Key Features | Explained

The ‘Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021’, provides protection of right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means.

The anti-conversion bill proposes imprisonment from three to five years with a fine of Rs 25,000, while for violation of provisions with respect to minors, women, SC/ST, offenders will face imprisonment from three to 10 years and a fine of not less than Rs 50,000.

The bill also makes provisions for the accused to pay up to Rs five lakh as compensation to those who were made to convert, and with regards to cases of mass conversion the bill proposes 3-10 years jail term and a fine of up to Rs one lakh.

The anti-conversion bill states that any marriage which has happened for the sole purpose of unlawful conversion or vice-versa by the man of one religion with the woman of another religion, either by converting himself before or after marriage or by converting the woman before or after marriage, shall be declared as null and void by the family court.

Where the family court is not established, the court having jurisdiction to try such case, on a petition presented by either party thereto against the other party of the marriage.

The offense under this bill is non-bailable and cognizable. The bill that is also being opposed by Christian community leaders mandates that the persons who wish to convert to another faith shall give a declaration in a prescribed format at least 30 days in advance to the District Magistrate or the Additional District Magistrate specially authorised by the District Magistrate in this regard of his residing district or place of birth within the state.

The religious converter who performs the conversion shall also give 30 days advance notice in a format, to the District Magistrate or the Additional District Magistrate. Also, the person who wishes to convert will lose the religion of his or her origin and facilities or benefits attached with it, including reservations; however, one is likely to receive the benefits entitled to, in the religion he or she converts to.

